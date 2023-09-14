BOTH PHOTOS: The Blue Ewe in Barboursville is having a trunk show featuring the Huasco and Jaspeada lines of yarn by Araucania through Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Eleven sample garments are in store throughout the show for viewing and trying on.
BARBOURSVILLE — Jonathan Sutton, owner of The Blue Ewe in Barboursville, said the mission of the business is to provide the best yarn and fiber in the area.
The Blue Ewe will host a trunk show featuring the Huasco and Jaspeada lines of yarn by Araucania through Thursday, Sept. 21.
Eleven sample garments are in store throughout the show for viewing and trying on. Patterns for all sample garments are free with the purchase of the yarn for the projects during the show and include and any patterns published by Araucania for use with the yarns. There is also a yarn testing set-up for those interested in seeing how the yarn knits-up, according to Sutton.
“Visitors will be able to see and feel yarns from this collection in person,” he said.
Sutton said Huasco is a 75% super wash Merino wool, 25% polyamide (nylon) blend that comes in both hand-painted and kettle dyes options based off ancient South American traditions.
“It comes in a variety of weights, including fingering and sock, DK, Aran and Chunky,” he said. “The Huasco Sock Prism Paints is completely new and we are thrilled to be one of the very first local yarn stores in the United States to feature this yarn, along with its patterns and garments. It is perfect for planned pooling projects, which is one of the hottest designed trends in knitting and crochet this season.”
Also featured is the new Jaspeada line from Araucania.
“This bulky weight yarn is a blend of 50% super fine Alpaca, 35% wool, and 15% recycled polyamide,” Sutton said. “It is perfect for quick hats, mittens, and cowls for gift giving.”
More than a dozen skeins of yarn will be given away at the conclusion of the show for those who visit and register for door prizes, Sutton added.
Store hours are noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday; 1 to 7:30 p. m. Wednesday; 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. “Meet & Make” times are to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
The store is at 5033 U.S. 60 near Barboursville, which is a new address recently assigned by Cabell County 911. Customers will most likely be familiar with its location next to the pink elephant.
People using their GPS to find the store will likely want to use the former address of 5964 U.S. 60 E while address updates are being made, Sutton said.
USPS HIRING FOR HOLIDAYS: The United States Postal Service is hiring to fill holiday clerk positions, known as a postal support employee (PSE), across the entire West Virginia and Kentucky districts. The non-career positions earn $20.05 per hour and are paid biweekly, according to a press release from the USPS.
The Postal Service says it is looking for committed and motivated individuals to join its mission of service to the local community and the nation.
“As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce,” the release said. “USPS offers competitive wages and is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment.”
Interested applicants can find additional information and apply online at usps.com/careers. Highlight Kentucky or West Virginia, then click “search.” For assistance, text HOLIDAY CLERK HELP to 502-345-3356.
Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
