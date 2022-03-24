HUNTINGTON — A new convenience store has opened in the heart of downtown Huntington.
The Goods, located in the former Bodega restaurant location at 335 9th St., is a modern convenience store, introducing a quickly growing business concept from larger markets, according to its owners.
The owners of Abraham Restaurant Industries, Christopher Craven and Dakota Maddox, are branching into grocery retail, they said.
“Chris and I acquired two established downtown restaurants, Le Bistro & The Cellar Door, late in 2020 after managing the restaurant group for previous owners, Pam and Naz Abraham. Excited to introduce their first original concept, The Goods will bring modern convenience to the residents and visitors of Huntington’s ever-growing downtown,” Maddox said.
Craven explained The Goods as a place to find everyday essentials, as well as alternatives to well-known products. They also discussed how The Goods aligns with their vision for the city.
“We started The Goods to help contribute to the ongoing revitalization of downtown Huntington,” Craven said. “Our goal is to approach any business opportunity with an innovative mindset that will enhance the lives around us.”
“One of the primary pillars of our business is to bring a big-city feel to Huntington,” Maddox said. “Chris and I often talk about our love for this city, and we want others who live and visit here to share those same feelings.”
They say the concept will offer many new products and experiences, from a fresh deli counter to in-store hydroponic produce. Particular focus has been placed on local offerings, including beer from The Peddler, pastries from Nomada Bakery, coffee from Grindstone and custom-scented candles from The Haute Wick Social.
General manager Kyle McCallister talked about his efforts securing specialty and regional products.
“In addition to pre-packaged products, The Goods will serve specialty beverages, sandwiches, salads, power bowls and a variety of home staples,” he said. “The Goods team takes pride in its effort to provide downtown Huntington with easy access to everyday shopping items.”
The Goods’ hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.