BARBOURSVILLE — The Human Bean, a national leader in drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages, plans to open a new dual drive-thru at Pea Ridge Plaza on U.S. 60 in Barboursville in April.
This franchise location is owned and operated by Mike and Bettie Chapman of the AskKris Corporation. This will be the first Human Bean location for the Chapmans and the first location in West Virginia.
The Chapmans are Barboursville residents who also own several local Marco’s Pizza locations and two Paradise Donuts locations.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to bring a premium coffee brand like Human Bean to the Tri-State area,” Mike Chapman said.
Chapman says you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram for progress updates at The Human Bean of West Virginia.
"Download The Human Bean Rewards App in the Google Play or Apple store now to earn $2 off your first purchase," he said. "The Human Bean Rewards App also allows you to purchase your favorite drink with contactless payment. Enjoy a free birthday drink, exclusive offers, and many more rewards with the app."
The Human Bean was founded in 1998 in southern Oregon. Early success led to franchising the brand and system in 2002. The Human Bean brand currently has over 200 locations open or under development in 20 states.
BATH & BODY WORKS GETS NEW HOME: Big plans are in the works for Bath & Body Works at Huntington Mall.
The retailer of soaps, lotions, fragrant candles and a variety of other personal care products will be moving to a new, bigger location, according to a press release from the mall.
Work began this week in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Concourse on what will become a 6,000-square foot space that will house the new-concept Bath & Body Works, plus a White Barn Candle store. When it opens in early fall, it will be nearly twice the size of the current store, officials said.
STARBUCKS SHUTS DOWN AT HUNTINGTON MALL: Starbucks has shut down at the Huntington Mall, but it’s still not clear if it’s temporary or permanent, according to Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for the Cafaro Company, which owns the mall.
“They did shut down, but we are not sure for how long,” Bell said. “We are trying to get clarification if this is just temporary or permanent. We have not been told they are closing or moving out.”
CANCER CENTERS JOIN TO FORM PRECISION CANCER CENTERS: Ashland Bellefonte Cancer Center and Highlands Cancer Centers, independent cancer centers in Ashland and Prestonsburg, Kentucky, respectively, announced recently that they have joined under the name of Precision Cancer Centers to further improve care-delivery to people with cancer in the region.
Officials said in a news release that cancer treatment has fundamentally changed in past few years with precision radiation with submillimeter accuracy, precision drugs that can differentiate between a cancer cell and a normal cell and a personalized treatment for each individual patient.
“Our new name, Precision Cancer Centers, reflects that,” the release said. “Proudly, as the only free-standing cancer centers of the region, our sole focus is on the patient with cancer.”
Precision Cancer Centers providers include Dr. Kirti Jain, oncology/hematology; Dr. Venu Konala, oncology/hematology; Dr. Rafiq Rahman, oncology/hematology; Dr. Anshu Jain, radiation oncology; MaryAnn Stephenson, certified advanced oncology nurse practitioner; and Candice Stevens, adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner.
“Our Tristate region has some unique challenges in providing cancer care. Not only the incidence of many cancers is much above the national average, many patients have unique needs in terms of social and financial support, and we have learned to help our patients through these special challenges,” Konala said.
When Ashland Bellefonte Cancer Center first opened its doors in in July 1985, it was the first independent cancer center and Dr. Kirti Jain was the first board-certified oncologist in the Tri-State region. Highland Cancer Centers opened its doors in 2002 in Prestonsburg.
“Cancer treatment has come a long ways in these last 35 years,” Jain said. “Through the years, we have continued to stay on top of the latest technologies, treatments, and therapies, so that we can continue to provide the best cancer treatment possible for our patients. Cancer treatment is defined by precision and we feel that our new name reflects that.”
DOLLAR GENERAL OPENS IN NEW LOCATION IN ASHLAND: Dollar General announced its newly relocated store at 259 Wheatley Road in Ashland is now open.
The new store will continue to provide customers with the same value and convenience they have come to rely on, just in a different location, the company said in a press release announcing the move.
The company said Dollar General stores provide area residents with a convenient store to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more.