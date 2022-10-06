HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for The Shala, located at 412 8th St. in Huntington.
The Shala, owned by Eva Ball, is a functional medicine and lifestyle optimization wellness center where they focus on providing alternative and holistic health through expertise in bio-hacking, full body therapies, Ayurvedic medicine, and lifestyle optimization through licensed practitioners.
Services include IV drip therapy, hormone therapy, massage therapy, infrared saunas, red light therapy and Ayurvedic counseling, according to Ball.
Monthly memberships to The Shala are available. For more information about The Shala or to book an appointment, visit https://theshalawv.com.
HUNTINGTON GIOVANNI’S UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP: Stadium Giovanni’s, 2002 3rd Ave. in Huntington, has new owners, according to a post on the Giovanni’s of Huntington’s Facebook page.
“We are officially under new ownership. It’s been a process that has taken a couple of months but it’s complete,” the post said. “We understand that this place wasn’t what it once was, but that is changing. Our goal is to get it back to its glory days. Our number one priority is quality food and quality service. We’ve spent the last 2 months hiring and training and we will continue to hire and train.”
The post added that a full remodel was done inside the establishment.
“We love Marshall and love being right next to The Joan, The Cam, Dot Hicks Field and the newly announced Baseball Stadium, and we want you to make us part of your Game Day experience,” the post said. “We now have 11 TV’s with NFL Sunday Ticket so you can can come hang out and watch all of the action.”
The location offers 14 taps that include both domestic and craft beer. Team trivia is 7 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday, and customers can make delivery orders.
“Simply hop on our Giovanni’s app or website and order delivery,” the post said. It added that beer delivery would also start soon.
“To everyone that has come in recently that has noticed the changes, thank you,” the post concluded. “To everyone else, we look forward to welcoming you back!”
STELLI DELI GOING OUT OF BUSINESS: In another business’s Facebook post, The Stelli Delicatessen at 1112 4th Ave. in Huntington announced it will go out of business on Friday.
“We have put everything we had into this venture and love the support and positive reviews from the community and our guests. Unfortunately at this time the Stelli Deli concept of providing homemade food, made with love and top quality ingredients simply is not sustainable,” the post said. “We have always strived to treat our staff and guests as family. So this breaks our hearts. We are beyond thankful to everyone who has given us their time, services, and help. Words simply can not say how grateful we are to the people that believed in us. You know who you are, and we hope to one day return the favor. I can not say thank you enough to our staff for everything they have done, but thank you, thank you, thank you!”
The post urged readers to continue to support local establishments.
“It has truly been a struggle and pleasure, and we would have it no other way. The Stelli would love to see you one last time before we close to go out with a bang,” the post said. “Please continue to support your favorite local establishments as these are the cornerstones of our community! This may be goodbye for now, but hopefully not forever as we are truly passionate about what we do. Keep an eye out for what comes next, and we can’t wait to see you again!”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
