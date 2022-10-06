The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for The Shala, located at 412 8th St. in Huntington.

The Shala, owned by Eva Ball, is a functional medicine and lifestyle optimization wellness center where they focus on providing alternative and holistic health through expertise in bio-hacking, full body therapies, Ayurvedic medicine, and lifestyle optimization through licensed practitioners.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

