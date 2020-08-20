MILTON — A historic estate built in 1923 hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony conducted by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce in Milton on Wednesday.
“While it’s been a lot of work to get all the different aspects of our business launched, we’re already seeing a great response,” said Joshua Huffman, general manager of The Venetian Estate. “We appreciate all the support we’ve seen thus far, especially from the people of Milton, and we are looking forward to expanding what we offer in the near future.”
The Venetian Estate features a mansion and converted stable set amid gardens serving as a restaurant and pub while also featuring a 350-seat ballroom offering full-service catering, decorative rentals, custom installations and event planning. There are outdoor areas for ceremonies, cocktail hours and receptions on the property.
In addition to the ribbon cutting, tours of the property and tastings of the various food and beverage offerings were part of the day’s events.
“Being located between Huntington and Charleston, this new business attracts patrons from both communities and offers beautiful amenities that have to be seen to be believed,” said Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. “From outdoor service in the pub to formal dining in the restaurant, The Venetian Estate offers a wide variety of services to its customers.”
The Venetian Center is located at 1742 Midland Trail, U.S. 60 in Milton. For more information, visit venetianestate.com.
NEW OWNERS AT EASTERN HEIGHTS ALLSTATE: The Allstate insurance office at Eastern Heights Plaza, which has been part of the Tri-State community for more than 25 years, has been refreshed with new ownership.
Rita and Jeff Evans opened Appalachian Family Insurance Co. recently and are focusing on auto, home, life and small business insurance.
Appalachian Family aims to provide a personal experience, while offering the foundation of the award-wining and nationally recognized Allstate Insurance platform, according to a press release announcing the new owners.
The business is licensed in West Virginia and Ohio and has a staff of six, including four licensed agents.
The Evanses have had several small businesses and said they are focused on being a premier agency that assists those who live and work in the community.
“This gives more of an understanding of where small businesses are coming from to help protect themselves in their business needs,” they said in the release.
To launch the new face of Allstate, the company announced there will be an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 10, complete with food, music, door prizes and more.
Visitors are encouraged to stop by during business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday by appointment, for any questions or concerns.
For more information, call 304-736-1040 or email at msimmons@allstate.com.
CHASE BANK IN WAYNE CLOSING: A Wayne County branch of Chase Bank is permanently closing on Nov. 2.
The branch, located at 608 Hendricks St., Wayne, which has been operating as a bank since 1903, will cease operation in November. The building could be sold in the months to follow.
During the remaining months, branch hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and is closed on Sunday. Drive-up hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and is closed on Sunday.
Anyone who has a safe deposit box at the closing Wayne branch or questions can call 304-272-3121 to schedule an appointment to remove items or to talk to a bank employee. The number of customers and employees allowed within the building is limited at this time.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.