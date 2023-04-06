The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Seth Levy, co-owner and chef of the new Stellar Noodle in downtown Huntington, said he has always had an affinity of Asian food, especially noodles.

“There are some great Asian restaurants in town, but nobody really does traditional ramen,” he said. “The thing that we are doing that would separate us from places are homemade stocks, traditional ramen that you’d find in Japan. We kind of tried to, at least with our initial menu, offer a few different styles from regions of Japan.”

20230306 stellar 02.jpg
Buy Now

A customer orders Sapporo ramen at Stellar Noodle Co. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in downtown Huntington.
20230406 Cannabist 01.jpg
Buy Now

Cannabist Huntington holds a ribbon cutting for its new downtown location on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Huntington.
20230406_hdb_mobetta
Buy Now

Alexis Russell, Jazzmone Russell, Curtis Russell and Exavier Russell from Mo Betta BBQ pose together at the new location on Tuesday at The Market in downtown Huntington.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Tags

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you