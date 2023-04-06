HUNTINGTON — Seth Levy, co-owner and chef of the new Stellar Noodle in downtown Huntington, said he has always had an affinity of Asian food, especially noodles.
“There are some great Asian restaurants in town, but nobody really does traditional ramen,” he said. “The thing that we are doing that would separate us from places are homemade stocks, traditional ramen that you’d find in Japan. We kind of tried to, at least with our initial menu, offer a few different styles from regions of Japan.”
Levy says true ramen is not a fast process.
“The bone stocks and broths that we make are almost a full day preparing and simmering,” he said. “There’s a lot of unique toppings and other homemade items that we do, and I think what a lot of people don’t know is if you go to a traditional ramen restaurant, yeah, the offerings are there, but what’s cool about ramen is we offer, like restaurants in Japan, all these other toppings, like sushi and more. You can kind of make your own bowl to and play around with it.”
Customers lined up down the block when Stellar Noodle, at 1112 4th Ave., officially opened last week.
“We’ve been truly surprised with the curiosity and the demand,” he said. “I did not fathom that this region would necessarily be as receptive and gung ho about it. So it’s awesome.”
Levy said he is trying to introduce some new flavors, even doing some Korean dishes.
“We want things people have never seen in the area and eventually as we get our feet under us, doing ham, cold noodle dishes, too, that we will make in-house that we have spent months of research and practice and education to learn,” he said.
To see the full menu visit online at stellarnoodle.com.
“We update it with menu changes and we also do take out,” Levy added. “Probably within the next month we’ll start offering online ordering, too, and then eventually look at some delivery options for people in the area.”
For now, Stellar Noodle is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Levy added that future plans include offering outdoor seating and adding some Asian beverages too.
CANNABIST OPENS ACROSS FROM PULLMAN SQUARE: Cannabist opened its fifth dispensary in West Virginia last week in downtown Huntington, across the street from Pullman Square.
This is the company’s 34th Cannabist location in the United States. Cannabist Huntington is located at 917 3rd Ave. and is now serving registered medical patients, company officials said during a grand opening ceremony last week.
“We are thrilled to welcome patients to Cannabist Huntington, our fifth dispensary in West Virginia,” said Andrew Bayly, director of operations of Midwest, Columbia Care. “Since we opened our first dispensary a little over a year ago, our local team has hustled and worked diligently to bring the Cannabist experience across all of our West Virginia retail locations. They’ve worked throughout these communities to educate about cannabis and also give back. We are proud of what we are building in West Virginia and look forward to serving the growing patient base. We are also grateful for all of the support we received along the way from local officials and the Office of Medical Cannabis.”
Cannabist Huntington will sell Columbia Care brands including Amber, Classix, PRESS 2.0, Seed & Strain and Triple Seven, which are also sold via wholesale throughout the state. Additionally, the Cannabist now carries every wholesale brand currently available in the market.
“The West Virginia team continues to partner with registered physicians of ReLeaf Specialists to help new patients apply for medical cards and will hold more registration events in the coming months,” Bayly said. “Patients are also able to use Columbia Care’s proprietary cannabis discovery tool, Forage, online to help find strains and products to fit their needs.”
For more information, visit www.gocannabist.com/huntington.
MO BETTA BBQ OPENS AT THE MARKET: A family owned and operated BBQ restaurant had its grand opening Monday at The Market in downtown Huntington.
Mo Betta BBQ is owned and operated by Curtis Russell and his family. In 2021, they opened the first Mo Betta BBQ in Putnam County in Winfield.
“This is a family business,” he said.
Russell has been in the food industry for over 30 years.
“I was general manager of the Tidewater in Charleston for several years,” he said.
After opening the Winfield location, Russell said he was looking to open a second location.
“I started venturing out to Huntington to find another spot,” he said. “Me and my wife walked through downtown Huntington and came in The Market and thought it was the perfect spot.”
The restaurants serve home-style barbecue and other menu options, like beef ribs, baby back ribs, pork tenderloin, beef brisket, wings (bone in and out), along with an assortment of sides and homemade desserts.
“We do a little bit of everything,” Russell explained. “From Mama Mo’s homemade desserts, to beef brisket, baby back ribs, pork BBQ chicken barbecue beef barbecue. We do Mo potatoes, and one thing that we added to this menu that we don’t have in Winfield is pasta because we wanted to give a little variety down here in this area. We knew it was a more bigger footprint, so there’ll be more people who would want the hot stuff. We got Cajun chicken pasta, shrimp alfredo pasta, you can get it with shrimp chicken or combo with chicken and shrimp.”
The name of his restaurants came from a nickname his family gave him in childhood: Curty Mo.
“Without my family by my side, I wouldn’t have been able to do this,” Russell said. “I give God all the glory. We did the restaurant in all red, white and blue because country and community are also important to me. I mean, my wife’s in the military, so we support military.”
Mo Betta BBQ at The Market is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.