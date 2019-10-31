HUNTINGTON — Jonathan Bailey has been collecting old watches since he was 8 years old.
“The first book I remember looking at and reading was about watches,” he said. “I was fascinated by all the gears and parts that make a watch work. As a kid I would take them apart and put them back together. I would take old watches that didn’t work and fix them.”
Bailey, 31, of Huntington said since he graduated from Marshall University with degrees in management technology and business marketing, he has dreamed of opening his own business.
“I found out it took a lot more funding that what I had, so I would set up at yard sales and other places to sell vintage watches and jewelry to try to raise the funding I needed,” he said.
Bailey said he met Audy Perry, of Heritage Farm Museum & Village, who told him about Village Renew-All Antique Mall on Huntington’s west end as a potential spot for his business idea. Originally known as “Old Town Antiques,” Village Renew-All Antique Mall by Coalfield Development continues tradition as an antique mall with nearly 40 different dealers.
“Everything worked out and I was able to open my business called ‘Time Machine,’” he said. “I know Jesus blessed me to have this store. I give him all the credit.”
Time Machine is located at 610 14 St. West at the Village Renew-All Antique Mall. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; closed on Wednesday; and open from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Time Machine has a large selection of vintage watches and jewelry.
“A lot of people are getting back into old-school stuff, and these vintage watches and jewelry are a part of history,” he said. “From luxury to fashion items to collectibles, we have lots of items to choose from here.”
For more information, call the store at 304-523-7887.
COOPERS GLASS SERVICE: Coopers Glass has been in the Guyandotte area of Huntington for more than 24 years, and the company recently purchased the old Moore’s Hardware building on Bridge Street for its new location.
“We have renovated the front offices and recommitted to beautiful downtown Guyandotte,” said Michael Cooper, the company’s chief operating officer.
Coopers Glass has been serving both the commercial and residential communities crossing into the Tri-State area since it started in a three-car garage in 1990.
In 1995, the company purchased the old M&M drive-through on Main Street.
“We built a new metal building in the lot next door in 2007 and recently refurbished and are currently renting to Prestera,” Cooper explained. “After moving back into our old M&M drive-through building, we realized that it was not big enough, so we purchased the old Moore’s Hardware building that had been sitting empty for five years.”
With the renovations complete, the three generations of Cooper family members who run the business invited the public to stop by to see the new location at 303 Bridge St.
For additional information about the business, visit its website at www.coopersglassservice.com.
HERTZ CAR RENTAL: Hertz Car Rental’s last day operating at Huntington Tri-State Airport is today, Oct.31, according to airport officials.
Officials at the airport said the two other rental car counters carry multiple companies, so there will still be six options to rent a vehicle.
No other details were released and attempts seeking comment from Hertz Car Rental were unsuccessful.
