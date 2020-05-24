HUNTINGTON — Many folks have already seen the television commercials about Yes Ford of Huntington, which has taken over the former Todd Judy Ford dealerships in Huntington.
While I haven’t been able to get many details about the change, I did find out that Todd Judy will continue to operate the car dealerships in Charleston and Marmet in Kanawha County and Keith Powell with now operate the Ford dealerships in Huntington under the Yes brand. However, signage at the Huntington locations has not been changed.
According to the West Virginia secretary of state’s business data available online, the former Todd Judy Ford dealerships in Huntington changed to Yes Ford of Huntington on March 18.
The company is listed as a limited liability corporation (LLC) and was organized by well-known auctioneer Joe R. Pyle. It lists its officers as Joe R. Pyle, Charlotte A. Pyle and Keith Powell.
KDMC: King’s Daughters Medical Center announced it will reopen the Vitality Center at 1100 St. Christopher Drive in Russell, Kentucky, on June 1.
The center was formerly operated by Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital and closed April 30.
WALGREENS: Walgreens on 31st Street and 5th Avenue is closing June 8.
I have reached out to the location and the Walgreens corporate office communications folks for more details, but my messages have not been returned.
RURAL KING: Rural King announced it will expand its distribution center operations in Waverly, Ohio, creating 75 new jobs. Headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, Rural King operates more than 120 farm and home stores in 13 states.
The Waverly distribution facility opened in 2015 and currently operates with approximately 370 associates at the location. This facility services a majority of Rural King stores, fulfills e-commerce orders and completes assembly for Rural King tractors, the company said.
For this expansion, Rural King said it has obtained and will occupy an additional 800,000 square feet of the former Mill’s Pride building adjacent to its current operation. This project will put three vacant buildings back into productive reuse, according to the company.
Rural King will invest nearly $17 million at the site, which includes significant improvements to the building, the company said.
ASHLAND TOWN CENTER: Ashland Town Center announced it is bringing the shopping experience from the mall into the home in a new way while providing an outlet for retail therapy and supporting businesses in the age of social distancing.
Through parent company Washington Prime Group’s all-new “Well Picked Goods” initiative, guests can shop online for a curated selection of local trends and quarantine must-haves — all from the comfort and safety of their homes, the mall announced.
Ashland Town Center’s Well Picked Goods spotlight features products handpicked by general manager Vicki Ramey. She said the curated items range from home goods to clothing and accessories, sold by local small businesses and national brands alike. She said each week, Washington Prime Group will roll out a new Well Picked Goods spotlight.
KROGER: After unions representing front-line workers at Kroger were outraged that the company stopped the $2 per hour “hero pay,” the company has announced it will be giving “thank you pay” bonuses instead.
The one-time thank you pay, which will be $400 for qualified full-time associates and $200 for qualified part-time associates, will be paid in two installments May 30 and June 18.
MOUNTAIN STATE ORAL & FACIAL SURGERY: Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery is growing in southern West Virginia, leading to the opening of a new office in Princeton and a second one in Beckley.
Both offices offer a variety of services and procedures, from wisdom teeth removal and dental implants to jaw surgery and bone grafting.
The Princeton office is located at 220 Locust St. and the second Beckley office is located at 433 Carriage Drive.
Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery now has eight offices in West Virginia, including Huntington, Charleston, Kanawha City, Hurricane, Beckley, Parkersburg and Princeton, and one in Ashland.
