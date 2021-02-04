ASHLAND — After much anticipation, Ashland Town Center will celebrate the grand opening of a new Five Below store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday.
The store is now open and is the first Five Below location in the Tri-State region, mall officials said.
“We are thrilled to welcome the first Tri-State area Five Below to Ashland Town Center,” said Vicki Ramey, General Manager at Ashland Town Center.
She said this location will be one of only a few to be situated within an enclosed mall rather a strip mall.
Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. With most items priced $1 to $5, and some extreme-value items priced up to just $10, according to the company’s website.
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Five Below has more than 1,000 stores in 38 states.
Construction on the new Five Below location began in October and is one of 14 new stores that have opened at the Ashland Town Center in the last four years.
“Our goal is to add diverse tenants, to enhance the overall experience for our guests and to further position Ashland Town Center as a gathering place for our community,” Ramey said. “This is a perfect example of one of the ways that we are bringing unique, first-to-market retailers to Ashland for our guests.”
Ramey said five first-to-market retailers opened their doors to guests in 2020.
“Our most recent openings include Rose & Remington, Curve & Cloth, Burlap & Birch, Ironheadz Sports Nutrition and WASH, all which were the first to the Tri-State area,” she said. “We also have continued growth and tenant mix upgrades on the way.”
For more information about the mall and store hours, visit online at ashlandtowncenter.com.
MILTON REGAINS PARADISE: Mike Chapman with Marco’s Pizza and Paradise Donuts says they have reopened the Paradise Donuts in Milton.
“It has been closed since last April due to COVID,” he said.
A soft opening took place on Tuesday, Chapman said.
On another note, Chapman says construction on a new, dual drive-thru coffee shop in the Milton area has started.
“It’s called Human Bean and the site will be the first in the state,” he said.
Chapman said it is not scheduled to open until April this year.
TIME SAVE TO BARBOURSVILLE: Sam McGuffin, chief executive officer with Time Save Auto Title & Notary, says they are adding a new location at the Pink Elephant near Barboursville.
“We have grown to four locations in West Virginia in three years,” McGuffin said. “In addition to our Huntington location at 104B on 4th Avenue, we have another store in West Charleston at 419 Virginia St. West and another new location at 5402 MacCorkle Ave. Southeast in Kanawha City in Charleston as well.”
McGuffin says the growth is attributed to the pandemic.
“Since COVID-19 devastated the state of West Virginia, Time Save has been making extra steps in assuring the safety of customers and employees while helping the state relieve the foot traffic in regional DMV offices,” he said. “We are the state’s largest license service and West Virginia DMV credited.”
For information, call the Huntington location at 304-595-0032, Barboursville at 304-595-0038, West Charleston at 304-595-0039 or Kanawha City in Charleston at 304-591-9522.
FAMILY DOLLAR REOPENING: Family Dollar located at 4446 Waverly Road in Huntington has announced plans for a grand reopening for its renovated store.
The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Huntington community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesman. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items.
Slyke said a store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates.
Family Dollar has approximately 8,000 stores in rural and urban settings across 46 states. Family Dollar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree Inc. headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia. For more information, visit FamilyDollar.com.