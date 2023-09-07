The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tri-State Smart Home Solutions LLC is a woman and veteran-owned business. Owners Chris and Lorrie Farver said the company is a real estate services firm that offers due diligence inspections, environment testing and reports for clients in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. They announced the company will expand soon.

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Since its founding in 2018, Tri-State Smart Home Solutions LLC has put together a record of growth.

A woman- and veteran-owned business, the company is a real estate services firm that offers due diligence inspections, environment testing and reports for clients in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. The reports inform potential buyers about possible issues and liabilities related to the real estate, according to owners Chris and Lorrie Farver.

