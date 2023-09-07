Tri-State Smart Home Solutions LLC is a woman and veteran-owned business. Owners Chris and Lorrie Farver said the company is a real estate services firm that offers due diligence inspections, environment testing and reports for clients in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. They announced the company will expand soon.
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Since its founding in 2018, Tri-State Smart Home Solutions LLC has put together a record of growth.
A woman- and veteran-owned business, the company is a real estate services firm that offers due diligence inspections, environment testing and reports for clients in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. The reports inform potential buyers about possible issues and liabilities related to the real estate, according to owners Chris and Lorrie Farver.
The Farvers say they are looking to expand in Ohio and penetrate deeper into the West Virginia and Kentucky markets. To make that happen they will need to develop a new website designed to drive business development. It will also create two new jobs. The Farvers said they plan to invest roughly $45,000 to continue growing their company.
They are also going to get some help, thanks to assistance from JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), Gallia County Economic Development and the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College.
“Lorrie and I are humbled by the amount of support we have received from so many organizations in Southeast Ohio,” Chris Farver said in a press release from JobsOhio. “We love Gallia County, this is our home. We created our business to provide services to an underserved area and the Appalachian region has responded allowing us to grow. With this financial support, we look forward to adding staff and expanding our business.”
JobsOhio supported the project with a $40,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant. Ohio Southeast Economic Development assisted the company with the grant process. Gallia County Economic Development, in partnership with the University of Rio Grande and Community College, has connected the company with training providers to assist with the hiring process.
“When you speak with the Farvers, you quickly understand their passion for providing top-notch service and value for their customers,” Cole Massie, director of economic development and center for entrepreneurship at the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College, said in the release. “They truly are an entrepreneurial success story locally and are great stewards and ambassadors of the community. I’m thrilled to see Tri-State Smart Home Solutions growing their service offerings and team right here in Gallia County thanks to the JobsOhio Inclusion Grant.”
Officials said the JobsOhio Inclusion Grant exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state.
“Local companies like Tri-State Smart Home Solutions demonstrate that entrepreneurship is alive and well in southeastern Ohio,” OhioSE Vice President Katy Farber said in the release. “We are glad to see the company continue to expand its business in Gallia County through the JobsOhio Inclusion Grant. This grant program definitely has made a difference in our region.”
BUCKLE OPENS IN NEW SPACE AT HUNTINGTON MALL: Denim and specialty retailer The Buckle Inc. announced last week its relocation to a new space in Huntington Mall in Barboursville. Guests can find the newly opened store next to Kids Foot Locker.
Buckle carries a selection of fits, styles and finishes from leading denim brands, including the company’s private label brand, BKE. It offers tops, footwear and accessories from popular lifestyle labels including Gimmicks, Buckle Black, Free People, Sorel, Levi’s, White Crow, Rock Revival, Hey Dude, Oakley, Hurley, KanCan, Billabong and Ray-Ban. In all, Buckle says it represents more than 200 fashion brands in its stores and online at buckle.com.
Buckle also has services such as free hemming, gift packaging, personal styling, layaway, Buckle Rewards and a Buckle credit card with special benefits for cardholders, the company said.
Guests who stop in before Monday, Sept. 18, mayenter the store’s grand opening gift card giveaway.
Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
