BARBOURSVILLE — A couple months ago, Donnie Plybon purchased Tri-State Trophy from Bobby Elswick, who owned the business on U.S. 60 near Milton for over three decades. A month ago, Plybon moved the business to the 400 block of Peyton Street in Barboursville.
“He was retiring and I was looking for something different to get into,” Plybon said. “We made a deal, so I moved it to Barboursville.”
Tri-State Trophy offers trophies, plaques, medals, ribbons, engravings, commendations, retirements, achievement awards, and family reunion items, products for competitions and many other sports-related items and products.
“I know a lot of people in the sports world around here,” Plybon said. “I am a baseball and volleyball official, as well as coaching for a number of years.”
Plybon says he won the bid for the West Virginia West Virginia Marching Band Invitational competition last month in Charleston.
“It was my first big order,” he said. “It was 63 trophies and 6 plaques. The smallest trophy was 2-foot tall and the largest was 6-foot tall.”
Plybon says he just invested in a laser engraver.
“That opens the door for lots of other things,” he said. “If you want your Bible engraved or your cell phone, this machine can do it. It can do everything, except PVC pipe.”
The new location at 449 Peyton Street in Barboursville is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call Tri-State Trophy at 304-733-0858 or Plybon’s cell at 304-360-3227.
ADVANCED PRIMARY CARE: On Tuesday at noon the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for Advanced Primary Care, which is a direct primary care practice located at 1402 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington.
Dr. Lori McCoy with Advanced Primary Care said after the success of the Flatwoods location that opened in 2017, coming to Huntington was an easy decision.
“We continue to grow and be blessed,” she said. “Now we have two convenient locations for folks in the Tri-State with this new location.”
McCoy says the launch of Advanced Primary Care has ensured that patients receive care without co-pays or deductibles. Instead, patients will pay a monthly fee to the clinic to cover most basic health needs.
“Direct primary care brings healthcare back to what it once was, a service dedicated to patient care and not doctor paperwork,” McCoy said.
McCoy said Advanced Primary Care uses a membership structure to provide comprehensive care without the headache of traditional insurance. She said at Advanced Primary Care, patients are billed directly, which means they pay a monthly membership fee ranging from $25 to $75, based on age, that covers all visits, preventive screenings, most office procedures and routine labs.
“Other labs and advanced testing are offered at discounted prices,” McCoy said. “The practice also offers employers tailored primary care and workplace health packages to help save them and their employees’ money.”
Additional information can be found online at www.advanced-primary.com, on the clinic’s Facebook page, or by calling them at 606-831-6168.
FAT PATTY’S: In March, the Teays Valley location of Fat Patty’s, a popular Tri-State bar and grill known for its burgers, caught fire. The blaze was determined to be a grease fire, but the damage closed the restaurant for months.
Now the company has announced on its Facebook page that the restaurant has reopened. It is located at 4156 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane. For more information, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fpteaysvalley or call 304-757-5000.
RAPID FIRED PIZZA: Officials with Rapid Fired Pizza say they are looking at a Feb. 1, 2020, opening date for its newest location at Pullman Square on the southwest corner of 9th Street and 3rd Avenue in the former Five Guys location. They said the 2,500 square-foot space is currently being renovated.
For information about Rapid Fire Pizza, visit online at http://RapidFiredPizza.com.
