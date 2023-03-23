HUNTINGTON — Tulsi at The Market in downtown Huntington now offers a selection of beer and wine.
“We are offering beer in singles and packs, including local and craft beer, non-alcoholic craft beer, ciders, imports and a few domestics,” said owner and operator Travis Lemon. “We are currently offering craft beers from Weathered Ground from Cool Ridge, West Virginia; Country Boy Brewing from Georgetown, Kentucky; Jackie Os from Athens, Ohio; BrewDog from Columbus, Ohio; Cigar City; Du Claw; and Founders.”
Lemon says they will have imported beers from Weihenstephaner (Bavaria, Germany), Gaffel (Cologne, Germany) and Bitburger (Bitburg, Germany) and Delirium (Germany).
“We are offering wines in various styles and price points from many regions,” he said, “including wines made with organic grapes and wineries that use sustainable farming practices. Our wine selection includes bottles from Clay Shannon, Carol Shelton, Stag’s Leap, d’ Arenberg, Purato and more, with more to come.”
Lemon said Tulsi also offers healthy snacks, non-dairy cheeses and natural charcuterie options to pair with its new wines and beers.
For more information, follow Tulsi on social media at @tulsiwv.
THREE NEW STORES OPEN AT ASHLAND TOWN CENTER: The mall in downtown Ashland is diversifying and expanding its shopping and beverage roster with Versona, Blossom Juicy Bar and Windsor, said Vicki Ramey, general manager at Ashland Town Center.
Versona hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Ashland Alliance on Wednesday.
Versona is a fun apparel, jewelry and accessories brand, Ramey said. Versona offers the shopper “a one-stop-shop to complete your look from head to toe, while expressing an individual style that doesn’t conform, but stands out,” she said.
Versona is located beside Bath & Body Works.
Ramey said Blossom Juicy Bar is another new store at the mall.
“Blossom Juicy Bar is a family of Boba tea shops established in Dayton, Ohio, in 2018, known for their delicious flavors of the popular bubble tea, milk tea and smoothies,” she said. “Blossom Juicy Bar strives to provide their guest with an atmosphere of joy and kindness through crafted milk and fruit teas, smoothies and other treats including pastries from local partners.”
Blossom Juicy Bar is already open for business and celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony directly after Versona’s on Wednesday.
Blossom Juicy Bar is located just inside the main entrance of Ashland Town Center near Olive Garden.
Windsor is another new store coming in early April, and it’s new to the Tri-State market, according to Ramey.
“Windsor is your fashion destination for finding the perfect on-trend dress, gown, or outfit for any occasion,” she said. “They also offer many options for shoes, handbags, and accessories to select from, allowing you to style a complete head-to-toe look for any event. From birthdays, weddings, back-to-school, homecoming, prom, girls’ night out and everything in between, Windsor has fashion for every occasion. They are known for their $99 formal dresses, making this a huge win for our area and a need for our shopping center.”
Windsor will be located beside Torrid.
GRAND OPENING AND RIBBON CUTTING FOR WALKING, EXERCISE TRAIL AT THE GRAND PATRICIAN SET FOR APRIL 5: The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the Public Walking and Exercise Trail at the Grand Patrician Resort and Country Club, located at 1 Morris Memorial Road in Milton, at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 5.
Built in 1936, the former Morris Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home is currently being transformed into the Grand Patrician Resort and Country Club. Owned by the Hoops Family Trust, light demolition and construction began in 2018 and slowed due to the COIVD-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, officials said.
The Grand Patrician currently offers a par-three course with nine holes and a practice green. The Resort’s new trail will feature a 1.2-mile exercise and walking trail with 18 exercise machines and will be open to the public.
The Grand Patrician is expected to be fully open early 2024. Plans for the resort include a wedding chapel, convention center, spa, indoor swimming pool, gym, baseball fields and other attractions.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
