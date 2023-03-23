The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tulsi at The Market in downtown Huntington now offers a selection of beer and wine, according to owner and operator Travis Lemon.

HUNTINGTON — Tulsi at The Market in downtown Huntington now offers a selection of beer and wine.

“We are offering beer in singles and packs, including local and craft beer, non-alcoholic craft beer, ciders, imports and a few domestics,” said owner and operator Travis Lemon. “We are currently offering craft beers from Weathered Ground from Cool Ridge, West Virginia; Country Boy Brewing from Georgetown, Kentucky; Jackie Os from Athens, Ohio; BrewDog from Columbus, Ohio; Cigar City; Du Claw; and Founders.”

