HUNTINGTON — Two new additions are coming to Huntington Mall this fall.
BoxLunch and Grindstone Coffeeology both plan to open their doors in time for the holiday shopping season, according to Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for the mall’s parent company, Cafaro.
“The name of BoxLunch is a little deceiving,” Bell said. “It’s a civic-minded web plus brick and mortar-based specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed and non-licensed merchandise. The pop culture-themed product line includes apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty and collectibles.”
Bell said with every $10 customers spend, BoxLunch will help provide a meal secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.
He said the new store will open its doors in a 3,444-square-foot location near the mall’s Center Court. There are currently 165 BoxLunch stores nationwide, according to Bell.
“Right next door to BoxLunch, Grindstone Coffeeology will be serving up delicious offerings for coffee lovers,” Bell added. “The new 996 square foot shop roasts its own coffee beans and offers a variety of drinks that include cappuccino, espresso, lattes and cold-brewed iced coffee. The drink menu also includes sweet and unsweetened tea and Italian sodas. Complementing all this is a tasty assortment of breakfast pastries, sandwiches and soup. Grindstone has already built a loyal following at its initial location in the City of Huntington.”
For more information on mall tenants, hours and events, call 304-733-0492 or visit online at www.huntingtonmall.com.
CORNER HOAGIES & HOPS OPENS: Jason Beter, owner of The Corner Hoagies & Hops, cut the ribbon on his new business last week with guests and officials from the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The new establishment specializes in unique takes on traditional sandwiches, West Virginia-brewed craft beer and signature cocktails and is located in the old Hwy 55 location at 801 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington.
“Growing up as a kid in Huntington, some of my greatest memories were walking downtown with my grandfather,” Beter said. “I loved seeing people on the busy streets. As I got older I’d spend my days downtown on my skateboard and hanging out at Davidson’s Records. Though we moved to Barboursville when I was 14, I never lost my love for Huntington.”
Late last year and early this year, Beter says, he had inquired about a location in Huntington to put his vision of a sandwich shop.
“That property didn’t work out, so I decided to continue focusing my energy on Oscar’s and 1861 Public House,” he said.
In early April he was approached about opening a business in the old Hwy 55 location.
“I was hesitant at first, but Philip Nelson is quite persistent,” Beter said. “I grabbed my right hand man Lukas Beter and headed down to look at it. Once we walked in there we knew that we had to do it.”
Beter said the location was totally renovated.
“We’ve worked on the dining room and our recipes,” he said. “I love Huntington, and I am extremely excited to now be a part of what is already an amazing restaurant and beer scene. I feel that our new place will complete an already amazing block of independent, locally owned restaurants, bars and businesses.”
For more information, call them at 304-696-5501 or visit the website www.thecornerhh.com.