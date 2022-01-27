BARBOURSVILLE — The Human Bean, a drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages establishment, hosted a soft opening last week at its new dual drive-thru at Pea Ridge Plaza on U.S. 60 near Barboursville.
This franchise location is owned and operated by Mike and Bettie Chapman of the AskKris Corporation. It is the first Human Bean location for the Chapmans and the first location in West Virginia.
“This this the first of several we hope to open in the Tri-State in the near future,” Mike Chapman said.
The Chapmans are Barboursville residents who also own several local Marco’s Pizza locations and two Paradise Donuts locations.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to bring a premium coffee brand like Human Bean to the Tri-State area,” Mike Chapman added.
He said a grand opening will be held within the next four weeks.
Chapman says you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram for progress updates at The Human Bean of West Virginia.
“Download The Human Bean Rewards App in the Google Play or Apple store now to earn $2 off your first purchase,” he said. “The Human Bean Rewards App also allows you to purchase your favorite drink with contactless payment. Enjoy a free birthday drink, exclusive offers, and many more rewards with the app.”
The Human Bean was founded in 1998 in southern Oregon. Early success led to franchising the brand and system in 2002. The Human Bean brand has more than 200 locations open or under development in 20 states.
AL’S NEW YORK PIZZA REOPENING: Al’s New York Pizza at Pea Ridge Plaza plans to reopen on Feb. 2, according to a post on the company’s Facebook page.
The fresh, hand-tossed, made-to-order New York Pizza establishment is owned by Al Kalaj. It closed in anticipation of being sold.
“Al is still looking to sell the restaurant however, due to the overwhelming support and love we have received from our customers we’ve decided to open back up until further notice or selling,” the post reads.
The post also announced a new menu, new hours of operation and that the store is hiring.
“We are also looking to hire for positions available in the back as well as front house,” the post said. “If you’re interested in working with us please reach out to Al at 304-840-6661.”
Al’s New York Pizza will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
