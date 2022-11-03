HUNTINGTON — The Potted Edge, located in The Progress Building in the 400 block of 8th Street in downtown Huntington, announced it’s closing.
“We are sad to announce that we will be closing the Huntington shop. This was not an easy decision to make,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “We have met some truly wonderful people during the three years we have spent in The Progress Building! It has been a great pleasure sharing our love of plants with each of you and we are so grateful for all of the support the people of Huntington have given us!”
The business is owned by Wendy Canady and Lori Clary. They closed their Gallipolis, Ohio, location this past summer, according to employee Lily Adkins.
Adkins said the Huntington location would be open the rest of the week.
“Please stop in and help us clear out our inventory and visit our beautiful shop one last time,” she said.
The store is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, which will be the last day it’s open.
Beth Copley, owner of Modern Daisy Boutique located at the East Pea Ridge Plaza between Huntington and Barbourville, announced the business is closing Nov. 19.
“The last 3 years have been an amazing ride,” Copley said on the Modern Daisy Boutique Facebook page. “I’m a firm believer that life has seasons and it’s time for this season to end. I’ve decided to close Modern Daisy Boutique effective November 19th. I’ve loved meeting all my wonderful customers, many who are now friends that I will miss seeing regularly. Without all of you this business wouldn’t have been successful. Thank you to everyone. Whether you have shopped, told a friend about my shop, shared or liked a post I will be forever grateful. I started this business to provide a place for women to come and shop regardless of size or shape, and so I could have the ability to be there for my daughter whenever she needs me.”
Copley said closing the boutique wasn’t an easy decision.
“By doing so I’m starting another season, where I can focus on my next adventure while continuing to be there for my family,” she said.
Copley said there is still time to shop at the store. The store will be open Nov. 3-5, Nov. 10-12 and Nov. 17-19. Store hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
“If for some reason you order something that is out of stock, I will contact you,” she said.
Copley said all sales are final and there will be no refunds or exchanges unless a damaged item is received. All gift cards must be used by Nov. 19.
“Any orders placed via website for local pickup will need to be picked up no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 19,” she said.
HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK ACQUIRES PHYSICIANLOANS: Huntington National Bank, a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Inc., announced this week it has acquired the PhysicianLoans business, a mortgage lender based in Columbus, Ohio.
The company said PhysicianLoans has been a key broker client to Huntington since 2004. Its physician loan servicing website, which will relaunch as PhysicianLoans, now part of Huntington, offers dedicated home loan financing to physicians and is uniquely designed to meet the needs of medical associations and physicians.
Tal Frank, president of PhysicianLoans, and Vice President Daniel Frank are joining Huntington with the acquisition, the company added.
“The acquisition of PhysicianLoans aligns with the bank’s strategic objective to grow our mortgage business and enables us to better serve our customers’ unique needs,” Brant Standridge, president of the consumer and business banking for Huntington Bancshares, said in the announcement. “This additional capability advances Huntington’s commitment to be an industry-leading solution provider for medical professionals as they seek best-in-class home purchase financing and other services.”
The company said the acquisition will also further Huntington’s goal of growing its practice finance business, a specialty lending offering that provides subject matter expertise to dentists, veterinarians and medical doctors who are also private practice owners.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
