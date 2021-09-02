ASHLAND — Ashland Town Center continues to enhance the mall’s variety of retail locations with the announcement of two new additions.
Last week, ScragglePop Kettlecorn opened near Zales. It offers more than 15 flavors of kettlecorn, and guests can purchase pre-made bags or tins of the sweet and salty treat.
“Our guests are always changing and evolving, and at Ashland Town Center, we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends and shopping destinations,” said Vicki Ramey, the mall’s general manager. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to ScragglePop Kettlecorn, while keeping the health of shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”
ScragglePop Kettlecorn hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting Friday, Aug. 27. The first 50 customers who made a purchase received a free small bag of kettlecorn.
The mall also announced EarthWise Pet will open this fall near the food court.
EarthWise Pet is a more than 40-year-old brand focused on all-natural pet food, eco-friendly toys and supplies, grooming services and helping to improve the bond between pets and their people. It is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Marc Vonderheide.
“We’re excited to welcome Marc to the EarthWise family” said Dianna Bailer, EarthWise Pet’s chief marketing officer. “We choose to partner with people that stand with our belief that pets are family. Marc is no exception, and we look forward to the Ashland community embracing all that both EarthWise Pet and Marc’s team has to offer.”
EarthWise Pet is all about quality and expertise, Bailer added.
“Marc and his staff are trained on pet nutrition and wellness so customers will know they can turn to them for advice,” Bailer said. “EarthWise Pet store owners and their teams become the community’s go-to resource for all things pet-related. EarthWise Pet offers customers a curated shopping experience that is laser-focused on eco-friendly, holistic and all-natural brands which sets them apart from big-box pet warehouses.”
For more information about Ashland Town Center, visit www.ashlandtowncenter.com.
PINK PIG BBQ OPENS: The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday, Aug. 25, for Pink Pig BBQ in the Eastern Heights Shopping Center near Huntington.
Pink Pig BBQ, at 4341 U.S. 60, specializes in BBQ and assorted desserts. It is owned and operated by Fred Dolin.
“Commonly known as Fred’s BBQ & Catering, we decided to open a restaurant and call it The Pink Pig,” Dolin said. “The restaurant serves all of your favorites from pulled pork BBQs to delicious desserts.”
For more information about Pink Pig BBQ, visit https://www.facebook.com/thepinkpig1/.
THE TRACTOR SHOP NEW BOBCAT DEALER: The Tractor Shop is now an authorized Bobcat dealer in South Webster, Ohio.
The Tractor Shop LLC is a family owned and operated business, serving customers in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky, its owner said.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to bring a lineup of world-class equipment to our customers, backed by Bobcat’s hard-earned, excellent reputation,” Ron Kanouse, owner of The Tractor Shop, said. “Bobcat delivers what is needed most in our rural area: powerful, easy to use compact tractors and dependable performance UTVs and zero-turn mowers. This new partnership delivers the legendary quality our customers expect from Bobcat but built in a size that suits the needs of our local farm and property owners. We look forward to a successful future with Bobcat.”
The Tractor Shop is located at 11971 State Route 140, South Webster, Ohio. For more information call 740-357-7153 or visit www.ronstractorshop.net.
BLENKO GLASS SHUTS DOWN TOURS: Blenko Glass posted on its Facebook page that it is temporarily suspending guided tours and closing the glassblowing viewing area.
“As you all are aware, there is a huge spike in COVID cases in our state,” the post reads. “We’re currently at or above peak pandemic levels … As such, we’re making the difficult call to temporarily suspend our Guided Tours and again close the Glassblowing Viewing Area. All registered tours will be cancelled in bulk and reached out to directly.”
The company said other operations at Blenko will continue.
“Our Visitor Center Gift Shop will remain open. We will continue to make glass and we will continue to ship and fulfill orders. However, due to the rising concerns over the Delta variant and rising number of cases in West Virginia, we are also once again requiring masks for all guests and limiting the amount of folks in the Visitor Center Gift Shop at a time to 6 persons,” the post said. “We thank you for your understanding in these troubling times and we thank you for your continued support.”