HUNTINGTON — Unlimited Future is launching its online and in-person “Business Planning for Profit” course.
The course will be provided in person at 1650 8th Ave. in Huntington and online through Zoom on Tuesdays for eight weeks, from 6 to 8 p.m., starting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Business Planning for Profit is a 16-hour course that teaches the steps of starting a profitable business and helps students create an easy to implement action plan.
This course will cover what a prospective business owner needs to research, learn, consider and even not do when starting a new business, Unlimited Future officials said.
Participants in Cabell or Wayne counties also have the opportunity to apply for FASTER WV Initiative loan fund for qualifying businesses. The FASTER WV Initiative is a program of Advantage Valley that aims to start and expand businesses in the region.
Tuition for the Planning for Profit is currently waived thanks to a grant from Advantage Valley’s FASTER WV program. Participants who complete the course unlock access to additional services including unlimited one-on-one coaching outside of the class for no additional fees.
SHEETZ DECREASES DIESEL FUEL PRICES: Sheetz announced it has decreased diesel fuel prices by up to 50 cents a gallon at each of its locations in West Virginia that offer this grade through Jan. 31.
The offer includes both auto diesel fuel and truck diesel fuel options. During this offer, the price displayed at the pump is the final purchase price and reflects the price rollback, the company said.
Last September, Sheetz celebrated Truck Driver Appreciation Week by reducing diesel fuel prices to $4.49 a gallon for the entire month. Sheetz also offered truck drivers free meals in September.
TUDOR’S GIFT CARD WINNERS: As a part of Tudor’s Biscuit World’s Christmas Ford F150 giveaway, each participating location also gave away a $100 Tudor’s gift card.
Tabitha Ramos won a $100 Tudor’s gift card from the Barboursville store, Daniel Phillips at the Proctorville, Ohio, store; Mark Hanna at the 20th Street store in Huntington; and Kathy Hughes at the Hal Greer store in Huntington.
“Oshel Craigo, the managing partner of Tudor’s Biscuit World, loved being able to give back to his customers and this was a way he could do that,” said Ray Burke, president of Better Foods Inc.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
