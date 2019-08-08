WAYNE - For families in Wayne County, access to medical care just became more convenient.
Valley Health Systems has announced the addition of weekend QUICKCARE services for unexpected illnesses and minor injuries at its Wayne health center.
The Valley Health - Wayne service expansion will make medical services available in Wayne seven days a week, with QUICKCARE hours now offered from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturdays and from 1 until 5 p.m. Sundays. During that time, patients are welcome to walk in for treatment without an appointment.
During weekend QUICKCARE hours, a Valley Health primary care provider will be on-site to treat patients of all ages for sore throats, ear infections, sprains, minor burns and other unexpected, non-life-threatening conditions that require immediate care.
Valley Health - Wayne is located at 42 McGinnis Drive. In addition to weekend QUICKCARE services, patients have access Monday through Friday to family medicine, internal medicine, pediatric, OB/GYN, behavioral health, dentistry, pharmacy and on-site lab services at this location.
For more information or to schedule an appointment for one of these services, call 304-272-5136.
For a complete list of Valley Health's services and locations, visit www.valleyhealth.org.
MUSIC & ARTS: Music & Arts, a national music education provider for more than 65 years, announced its entry into West Virginia with the acquisition of both Huntington and Charleston locations of local mainstay Kerr's Music World.
Now open under the Music & Arts name, the new locations offer rentals, repairs and sales of an assortment of band and orchestral instruments plus piano, guitar, drums and more.
The Charleston location at 911 Bigley Ave. also features a private and group lesson program. The Huntington location is at 5505 U.S. 60 East, Suite 99, in Huntington. Both locations serve school music programs throughout nearby counties as well.
Customers will recognize the familiar faces of several Kerr's Music World team members who will remain with Music & Arts, company officials said.
"We are thrilled to bring our top-notch music services to West Virginia and continue to serve the families and customers in the Huntington and Charleston communities with the level of customer service they expect," said Music & Arts vice president of sales Chris Stone.
Jeff Gottlieb, president of Music & Arts, said, "We are proud to welcome these fine stores into the Music & Arts family and bring our long history of high-quality music education and customer service to new communities so that we may help their music students develop skills that will benefit them in all areas of life."
RCBI: The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is partnering with Ohio University's LIGHTS Regional Innovation Network to offer two free workshops to help small-business owners and entrepreneurs understand how to use value proposition and business models to develop their ideas, products and services.
The Small Business IDEAation Workshop will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 21.
Instructors from the LIGHTS Network will provide a hands-on introduction to the Strategyzer Value Proposition Canvas. Participants will learn how to use the canvas to help them explain their ideas, assess how their ideas create value for their customers and assess their competition. Participants may register for this workshop at www.rcbi.org/go/IDEAation.
The following week, on Aug. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m., the Small Business VALIDation Workshop will walk participants through the Strategyzer Business Model Canvas. The instructor will help participants take the information they learned from the previous week's workshop and develop a strategy to deliver their products or services.
The workshop will help participants map out their ideas, uncover opportunities and differentiate themselves from their competition. Participants may register for this workshop at www.rcbi.org/go/VALIDation.
Both workshops will be at RCBI Huntington at 1050 4th Ave. Lunch will be provided.
HUNTINGTON FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK: Huntington Federal Savings Bank announced Tuesday that it has changed its five-year certificate of deposit (CD) rates 2.73% compounded quarterly.
Other rates are 2.02% for one year compounded quarterly; 1.86% for two years compounded quarterly; and 1.41% for three years compounded quarterly.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@herald-dispatch.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.