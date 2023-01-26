The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230126 bizcolumn ValleyHealth 01.jpg
Valley Health Center for Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women’s Health is shown on Tuesday at the Pea Ridge Shopping Center.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Valley Health opened the doors to its new Pea Ridge clinic at 5636 U.S. 60 on Monday. The Pea Ridge clinic will offer both standard and specialized OB/GYN care, increasing Valley Health patients’ access to critical services in the Tri-State area, such as annual exams, preventative screenings, infertility treatment, family planning, contraception and bladder disorders, Valley Health said in a press release announcing the opening.

Obstetrics and gynecology specialists Dr. Steven Brumfield and Dr. Caleb Huff will be among the Pea Ridge OB/GYN department’s leadership, offering their expertise in minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries and urogynecology conditions, a field dedicated to serving the overlap between urology and gynecology fields, according to the release.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

