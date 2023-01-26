HUNTINGTON — Valley Health opened the doors to its new Pea Ridge clinic at 5636 U.S. 60 on Monday. The Pea Ridge clinic will offer both standard and specialized OB/GYN care, increasing Valley Health patients’ access to critical services in the Tri-State area, such as annual exams, preventative screenings, infertility treatment, family planning, contraception and bladder disorders, Valley Health said in a press release announcing the opening.
Obstetrics and gynecology specialists Dr. Steven Brumfield and Dr. Caleb Huff will be among the Pea Ridge OB/GYN department’s leadership, offering their expertise in minimally invasive gynecologic surgeries and urogynecology conditions, a field dedicated to serving the overlap between urology and gynecology fields, according to the release.
Since joining Valley Health in 2022, Brumfield and Huff have offered minimally invasive surgeries addressing conditions such as stress incontinence, urge incontinence, fecal incontinence, and prolapse. Both are recognized by the American Board of OB/GYN as specialists in minimally invasive surgeries.
Brumfield and Huff will be among the first physicians in the region to address patients’ urogynecological needs, according to Valley Health.
“Previously, patients were required to travel significant distances to receive specialized care in Lexington, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Roanoke, Virginia. Access to these new and existing services will help keep patients closer to home and in familiar hands, enabling them to focus on their health and healing as they work with providers to find solutions,” the release said. “Patients can rely on the Pea Ridge clinic and all Valley Health locations to prioritize their time and convenience with OB/GYN services by offering lab and ultrasound departments in most clinics and flexibility in choosing their preferred locations and appointment times.”
The clinic, located in the Pea Ridge Shopping Center, is also home to Valley Health’s Business Center, including billing, marketing, finance, human resources, medical records and enrollment and training.
CITY HOLDING COMPANY REPORTS RECORD EARNINGS: City Holding Company, a $5.9 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, announced record net income of $102.1 million and record diluted earnings of $6.80 per share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022.
For the year, the company achieved a return on assets of 1.71% and a return on tangible equity of 20.3%.
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.