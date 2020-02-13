BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — A new women’s fashion store is coming to the Huntington Mall this spring.
According to mall officials, when Versona opens, it will be the company’s first West Virginia store, occupying nearly 7,800 square feet near Victoria’s Secret and Shoe Dept. Encore.
Versona is an apparel, jewelry and accessories brand, according to Joe Bell, a spokesperson for the Huntington Mall.
“It’s for the woman who will take risks with her fashion, but not her budget,” Bell said.” Versona offers her a one-stop-shop to complete her look from head to toe. “
Versona is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, with nearly 70 stores in 18 states.
For more information on mall tenants and events, call 304-733-0492 or visit online at www.huntingtonmall.com.
PLANET FITNESS: Planet Fitness has announced its first location in South Point, Ohio. The club located at 367 County Road 406 will open in the summer of 2020.
The 26,000-square-foot South Point Planet Fitness will offer cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth and more, the company said in the announcement.
“We’re excited to bring a high-quality fitness experience to South Point, where residents can build an active lifestyle at an affordable cost,” said Gary Williams, regional director of United PF Partners, a leading Planet Fitness Franchisee Group that currently operates more than 165 locations across 14 states.
Williams says Planet Fitness prides itself on providing a high-quality experience at an exceptional value and being home of the Judgment Free Zone, where members experience a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment, for only $10 a month.
Membership includes a variety of other benefits, including free small group fitness instruction by a certified trainer. In addition, as a member appreciation gesture, Planet Fitness provides free pizza on the first Monday of every month and free bagels on the second Tuesday of every month while supplies last.
GORDMANS: Gordmans, the home décor retailer, is having “Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations” at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at its nine new West Virginia stores.
The festivities kick off with ribbon-cuttings at its new stores located in Buckhannon, Elkins, Grafton, Lewisburg, Logan, Moundsville, New Martinsville, St. Albans and Summersville. That will follow with a $1,000 donation presented to a local high school in each new store location.
“We are proud to be part of the West Virginia communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities,” said Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage Stores.
As part of the festivities, Gordmans will offer giveaways and other surprises. The first 100 guests in line at the Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
SHAKE SHOPPE: The Shake Shoppe in Ironton, Ohio, will donate a portion of its proceeds to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State (formerly Huntington WV Area Habitat for Humanity) on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Robby Brown, Shake Shoppe manager, said the restaurant will donate 20 percent of their proceeds on that day as a community service project.
The Shake Shoppe is located at 1625 Liberty Ave. in Ironton, Ohio, and now serves breakfast. The hours of operation are 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Brown at 740-532-8013.
WINGATE HOTEL: The new Wingate Hotel by Wyndham in Hurricane is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration.
The event is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the hotel, which is located at 417 Hurricane Creek Road.
For more information, visit the Facebook page online at www.facebook.com/wingatehurricane.