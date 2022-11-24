SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Beth Wallace McNearney, owner and funeral director of Wallace Family Funeral Home in South Point, Ohio, has always wanted the funeral home to be a place for the community.
“A second home our families feel comfortable in and not just limited to times of mourning,” she said. “I don’t like the end of my time with families to be at the cemetery. We have families come back to have dinners after the service frequently. We are more than a funeral home — we are a home for families in our community.”
McNearney said the COVID-19 pandemic presented a perfect time to add some new features to the facility.
“We have added an outdoor gazebo and a newly renovated kitchen to give families a comfortable place to feel at home,” she said. “We have a banquet room and welcome events like luncheons, baby showers, group meetings, grief services and yoga.”
McNearney said the funeral home was intentionally designed to be different from the norm.
“I am honored when people say our funeral home does not feel like a funeral home. We encourage you to stop by and see everything we offer,” she said.
The funeral home is conducting a November gratitude challenge, and local businesses have been donating prizes for the community to win just for participating.
“Follow the funeral home page on social media to join our November gratitude challenge,” McNearney said.
Wallace Family Funeral Home is at 802 Solida Road in South Point.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
