BARBOURSVILLE — With pandemic restrictions finally fading, a new store is opening Friday, June 19, at the Huntington Mall.
Wash, owned by Jamie Seabolt, will host Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum and shoppers for a 10 a.m. grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. The first 50 customers through the door who spend $30 or more will receive $10 Huntington Mall gift cards.
This new addition to the mall’s lineup of merchants will be located near the Cabell Huntington Healthy Kids Play Place.
Seabolt says Wash offers a mix of personal hair and skin care products, including soaps, shampoos, bath bombs, shower steamers, beard oil, bubble bars, tub taffy and more. All products are formulated with vegetarian ingredients that are then shaped with artistry to look appetizing and smell like real food.
Wash began after it was named the winner of the Small Shop Showdown, a Huntington Mall contest aimed at giving a green light to entrepreneurs with good ideas for a new store.
Wash competed with a variety of other local entrepreneurs who described their business concepts to a panel of real estate leasing experts. Winning the contest comes with six months of free rent and support of the mall’s promotional staff.
“I’m just thrilled that my business plan got put to good use, and hopefully it inspires other young entrepreneurs in West Virginia to do great things,” Seabolt said.
Seabolt also owns Seabolt and Co., a skin care company in Columbus, Ohio.
“We developed the WASH concept as a sister to Seabolt and Co. to allow us to enter into new markets and offer affordable luxuries to more people,” he said. “It’s got all the fun color stuff that teens, tweens and college students adore.”
Seabolt, originally from Sissonville, West Virginia, said he is excited to be coming back to his home state and he intends to operate the store long beyond the six-month free-rent period.
The Small Shop Showdown was a first for the Huntington Mall. It was developed because members of the mall’s leasing office are frequently approached from members of the community with ideas for new businesses.
“We are just really excited to see something new and fresh and something that comes organically from the community,” Seabolt said. “We think that is the future of retail.”
For more information on mall tenants and events, call 304-733-0492 or visit online at www.huntingtonmall.com.
CHAMBER DINNER: The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Dinner, originally scheduled for Thursday, June 18, has been postponed.
Chamber officials said they are looking at a fall date and will send updates once a date has been selected.
Stay updated on all of the chamber’s events by visiting online at https://www.huntingtonchamber.org/.
AUDITING WEBINAR: The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) will host a free webinar featuring expert tips and insights on preparing for and conducting remote audits.
The webinar is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon Friday.
Presenters will include Paul Jinks, an expert in audit techniques for more than 30 years who has led more than 400 third-party audits for major certification bodies; Erica Cheetham, director of quality services at RCBI; and Josh Reese, quality manager with Industrial Bolting, a manufacturer and servicer of hydraulic torque wrenches and pumps.
Register online at www.rcbi.org/go/remote]www.rcbi.org/go/remote.
For more information, contact Cheetham at echeetham@rcbi.org or 304-781-1687.