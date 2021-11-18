BARBOURSVILLE — It may sound funny, but the owners of the new Barboursville Dog Haus say they are hiring the “wurst” staff for the new restaurant.
“Come join us and be a part of the absolute wurst team around,” said co-owner Carissa Marshall.
Marshall said West Virginia’s first Dog Haus is scheduled to open in December at the Villages Shoppes near Barboursville on U.S. 60, near Little Caesars.
Dog Haus is a craft casual concept known for its gourmet dogs, sausages, burgers and more.
Marshall says they are starting the hiring process and applications are being taken for all front-of-house and back-of-house positions, from bartenders to cashiers to cooks. She said interviews will be conducted at the location from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“This has been such a challenging restaurant to open because of COVID-19-related and supply chain issues. We look forward to introducing the entire community to this great ‘craft casual’ concept,” said the other co-owner, Vicki Dunn-Marshall.
Marshall said they are excited to open in her hometown of Barboursville.
“Dog Haus is looking to build the best team around. Our goal is to provide an excellent employee and guest experience,” she said. “It’s a cool concept, a fun family environment, growth opportunities and a community-focused mission.”
Online applications can be filled out at vdmconnect.com/doghausjobs.
Marshall added that the restaurant is part of a major expansion for Dog Haus, which launched its first location in Pasadena, California, in 2010. It has more than 50 stores open, with more than 20 in development, she said.
For more information, visit Barboursville.doghaus.com.
FAST TAGS OPENS IN BARBOURSVILLE: Sean Seaman has opened Fast Tags in Barboursville in the former location of Time Saver Auto Title & Notary, which went out of business last year.
“I am a local kid who grew up in Huntington, a Marshall grad and I work for the Corps of Engineers,” Seaman said. “I am the only owner, but I have an excellent store manager and staff who have invested their efforts in this as well.”
Seaman says Fast Tags offers services that make purchasing and owning vehicles in West Virginia easier.
“Our services include auto title transfers for transactions involving a vehicle, registration renewals, duplicate titling for lost or stolen titles, temporary tags for newly acquired vehicles, tag transfers between vehicles, plate orders and handicap placard orders without the long wait or need for an appointment,” he said. “Our services also apply to motorcycles, motorhomes, trailers, ATVs and boats.”
The business opened in September and has seen a reasonable amount of business, according to Seaman.
“At this point, I would attribute most of it to the demand for these services and our location at the Pink Elephant, which provides great visibility to traffic on Route 60 and the Pea Ridge and Barboursville communities,” he said.
Seaman said he is fully aware of the previous business at the location going under.
“To address the elephant in the room, I am fully aware that some interest may stem from the previous establishment, Time Saver, that occupied the same space we currently do. However, Fast Tags is in no way affiliated with Time Saver or the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV),” he explained. “Fast Tags operates as a licensing service and is certified and insured in West Virginia. We are fully authorized by the West Virginia DMV to offer our hassle-free services to West Virginia vehicle owners, and look forward to expanding our offerings in the near future.”
The business is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call Fast Tags Auto Title Service LLC at 304-942-9131.
EVERYBODY FITNESS OPENS AT EASTERN HEIGHTS PLAZA: EveryBODY Fitness, owned by Malissa Lowe, has reopened the business at the Eastern Heights Plaza.
“We are unit 101C and part of the space that used to be the Big Lots,” she said.
The business reopened for classes Nov. 13, but it still has final touches to put on the new space and hopes to have a grand reopening in a couple weeks.
“Possibly the week after Thanksgiving,” she said. “We made this move to expand our space, as we have recently brought on a personal trainer and massage therapist. Our instructors are licensed and dedicated and have a real passion for teaching these classes. Our new location has multiple rooms and space for our group fitness classes plus our new services.”
Lowe said the hours of operation vary.
“It depends on the day, but it is generally from 5 to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday,” she said. “Our membership is currently $70 a month, with other options available as well.”
Additional information can be found online at everybody-fitness-wv.com or by calling 304-691-0188.
NEW DOLLAR STORE OPENS IN WAYNE: Dollar General’s new store at 10422 W.Va. 152 in Wayne is now open.
Dollar General stores offer household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry, the company said.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Wayne store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, in a news release announcing the new store. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.