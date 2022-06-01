HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s first Peach Cobbler Factory franchise had its soft opening Wednesday in Huntington.
“Today is the big day,” said franchise owner Arvin Thompson. “We have been super busy all day long.”
A line of customers stretched outside the door at 585 5th St. W. in Huntington.
“I have been waiting for this place to open since I heard it was coming several months ago,” said Sue Burton, of Huntington. “It’s even better than I thought it would be.”
The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton and Juan Edgerton. The company offers a family-style dessert shop with old-fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding.
“We have 12 flavors of cobbler, five flavors of banana pudding and three types of cinnamon rolls,” Thompson said. “We also have sweet peachy tea and cold brew ice coffee.”
Thompson, a Huntington businessman, said with the help of his son Brock they were able to open on schedule and knew it would be a great addition to the Tri-State.
“Right now, the Huntington location is the only one in the country that has a drive-thru window,” Thompson said. “In a few weeks, we will be up to full speed and able to offer catering and mobile delivery.”
Peach Cobbler Factory has secured agreements to develop 125 new locations in 15 states in the past nine months, according to restaurantnews.com. The Huntington location will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. You can call them at 681-888-5817. For more information, find them on Facebook and Instagram or visit online at peachcobblerfactory.com.
GRAND OPENING SATURDAY FOR PEDDLERS MALL IN HUNTINGTON: Peddlers Mall, a Kentucky-based chain of local flea markets, will have a grand opening Saturday for its newest brick-and-mortar store at 800 14th St. W. in Central City in Huntington’s West End, in the former Big Lots building.
The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting for Peddlers Mall’s first location in West Virginia.
“We are eagerly anticipating our arrival into the Huntington community and excited to meet the antique and vintage lovers of West Virginia,’’ said Taylor Logsdon, Peddlers’ marketing director.
Logsdon said Peddlers Mall offers vintage items, antiques, furniture, home decor and new merchandise.
The store had a soft opening last month. Jason Browning, of Huntington, said he was glad to see something go into the old Big Lots location.
“It’s such a big space, and I was wondering who would take it over,” he said. “Hopefully, the community supports it and it does well.”
The grand opening Saturday will include giveaways, food, music, discounts and raffles.
Logsdon added that Peddlers Mall is accepting vendors for this location. The booth rates start at $145 per month for an 8-foot by 9-foot area plus an 8% sales fee.
For details on how to become a vendor, visit www.buypeddlersmall.com or email huntington@buypeddlersmall.com.
For more information about Huntington Peddlers Mall, visit https://www.buypeddlersmall.com/.
GASOLINE PRICES CONTINUE TO CLIMB: AAA East Central reported Wednesday that crude oil moved above $115 a barrel, which resulted in the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded at $4.442 in Huntington last week.
AAA’s trend analysis said the national average for a gallon of gas rose less than 3 cents over the past week to reach $4.62. That was 45 cents more than a month ago and $1.58 more than a year ago.
AAA says this is due to fears of further global supply constraints as European Union leaders announced they will ban 90% of Russian oil imports by the end of 2022.
Crude prices also increased last week after the Energy Information Administration reported that domestic crude supply decreased by 1 million barrels to 419.8 million barrels. The current level is approximately 13.3% lower than during the third week of May 2021.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.