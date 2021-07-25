West Virginia American Water treatment plants receive awards
CHARLESTON — Eight of West Virginia American Water’s water treatment plants have received top honors in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Area Wide Optimization Program Award rankings.
Five of West Virginia American Water’s treatment plants tied for first place among all drinking water treatment plants across the state. These top awards went to Bluefield, Bluestone, Huntington, New River and Weston. West Virginia American Water’s Kanawha Valley treatment plant tied for second place, and its Gassaway and Webster Springs treatment plants tied for third place.
“Our water treatment plant operators and water quality specialists are dedicated to making sure our treatment processes meet and often surpass state and federal drinking water standards,” said West Virginia American Water President Rob Burton. “This recognition as the top-ranked water treatment plants in the state demonstrates our commitment to protecting public health and providing clean, safe water to our customers.”
The AWOP award recognizes outstanding efforts toward optimizing filter plant performance. The EPA program tracks the performance of water systems to show which are in most need of help and also provides tools for systems to optimize their treatment to go beyond regulatory requirements. The state Department of Health and Human Resources administers the program in West Virginia.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. announces stock buyback program
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Banc Corp.’s Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $5 million in shares of the company’s outstanding common stock.
Repurchases will be made periodically depending on market conditions and other factors. Repurchases may be made in the open market, through block trades and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Commission or otherwise, and also in privately negotiated transactions, according to a news release.
The repurchased shares will be held as treasury stock and will be available for general corporate purposes. The exact number of shares to be repurchased by Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is not guaranteed. Depending on market conditions and other factors, purchases may be commenced or suspended at any time or periodically without prior notice, according to the release.
The stock buyback program has an expiration date of Aug. 31, 2022, and may be terminated or amended by the Board at any time prior to the expiration date.
Barboursville Family Dollar announces reopening
BARBOURSVILLE — Family Dollar has announced plans for the reopening of its renovated store at 5158 W.Va. 10 between Melissa and Salt Rock.
In addition to providing everyday low prices and an assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items. The grand re-opening will be Saturday, July 31.
A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week.