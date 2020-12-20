Hospitality, travel group urges support this season
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Hospitality & Travel Association is calling on West Virginians to support local businesses with meal orders, gift card purchases and planning staycations this holiday season.
Meal orders — whether dine-in, delivery or carryout — are imperative to restaurants who have lost revenue not only due to the pandemic, but also from canceled holiday parties. Gift cards give an immediate boost to local businesses to keep them going and make great gifts, while staycations increase occupancy at hotels and lodging providers.
“We continue to advocate and push for additional stimulus relief packages so that our restaurants, hotels and travel attractions in the state will have some much-needed relief this winter and into the new year,” Carol Fulks, executive director of the WVHTA, said. “While we await such relief efforts, we ask our neighbors to continue to support their fellow West Virginia businesses during this holiday season.”
West Virginians are encouraged to check with their favorite local restaurant to order full holiday meals, appetizers or desserts. Many restaurants and hotels also are providing in-home catering options.
Ski season has just started, and West Virginians have many opportunities to plan for a winter staycation, or even plan ahead for later next year, at many hotels, resorts, parks and more.
The West Virginia Hospitality & Travel Association is the official voice of the food service, lodging, convention and visitors bureaus, and travel industries in the state. The WVHTA represents the hospitality and travel industry’s interests to both governmental and private sectors. WVHTA serves as the connection between all those involved with the development of tourism in West Virginia.
Liquor sales limited on Christmas DayCHARLESTON — Last-minute shoppers should note if planning to shop at a retail liquor outlet that liquor may not be sold on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25; however, this does not apply to beer and wine sales.
According to the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration, restaurants, bars and private clubs may sell spirits for on-site consumption, but not to-go. Certain licensees may sell beer and wine to go in a sealed container, per the State of Emergency guidelines and advisories.
In addition, 50% in-door seating capacity, social distancing and face covering restrictions are still in effect. For more information, visit the WVABCA website for advisories and more information: https://abca.wv.gov/about/Pages/latestnews.aspx.
Lawn care service to offer on-demand snow removalHUNTINGTON — GreenPal, which has been described as “Uber for lawn care,” is already being used in 45 states by more than 1 million homeowners, and has just launched its on-demand snow removal service in Huntington.
GreenPal’s technology allows vendors to bid on lawns without having to visit the property and talk face-to-face with the homeowner. Homeowners can list their snow removal needs with their desired service date and snow removal companies then bid on the property based on the Google street and aerial images and any other details the homeowner provides.
Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews and price.
Once the service provider has completed the job, they send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners pay using the app and can set up more appointments.
For more information on GreenPal, visit https://www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-huntington-wv.
St. Mary’s, Humana sign Medicare agreementHUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center, one of West Virginia’s largest health care facilities, and leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. have signed an agreement to expand local access to in-network, quality health care for Humana Medicare Advantage members.
The contract is in effect for Humana Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) and Private Fee-for Service (PFFS) health plans in the greater Tri-State area. Plan members now have in-network access at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
“We’re very pleased that local Humana Medicare Advantage members have a new, in-network option for quality health care in the Tri-State region,” said Todd Campbell, president of St. Mary’s Medical Center, in a news release. “St. Mary’s aligns with Humana in our shared commitment to the health and well-being of the community.”
“Expanding access to care near where our members live is always a priority for Humana, but especially so as the coronavirus pandemic continues,” said Eric Bohannon, Humana’s regional Medicare president in West Virginia, in the release. “We are pleased to work with the team at St. Mary’s Medical Center, which has a distinguished history of serving the community for nearly 100 years.”
Cabell County Schools receives A+ ratingHUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools has been assigned an “A+” underlying rating from Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, New York, New York (S&P), based on the general creditworthiness of the Cabell County school district.
The district is the first in West Virginia in the modern era to receive an underlying rating. By seeking its own underlying rating from S&P, the district was able to enhance the program rating the district is assigned based on participation in the West Virginia Municipal Bond Commission program (“AA-” based on the state of West Virginia’s long-term S&P rating).
“We are particularly proud of the S&P underlying rating,” says Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe. “We believe this rating has made the sale of our school bonds more attractive to a wider field of potential investors. Our school district has received consistent support from our community and Cabell County taxpayers. The Board of Education and district and school leaders have worked tirelessly to ensure that the district’s finances are managed transparently and responsibly.”
In its rating report, Standard & Poor’s highlighted the school district’s good financial management and strong reserve balances, as well as Cabell County’s diverse tax base.