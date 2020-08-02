Cabell Huntington Hospital unit earns Center of Excellence designation
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Center for Surgical Weight Control has been named a Center of Excellence for bariatric surgery by the Clinical Sciences Institute of Optum. CHH has received this award five times.
A COE designation is given to medical practices that combine top-quality clinical care with excellent patient support and better patient outcomes. Optum Centers of Excellence are reviewed annually and provide access to clinically superior, cost-effective health care-based criteria, such as fewer patient complications and readmissions.
Those who belong to the Optum COE program perform more successful bariatric procedures than many other facilities nearby and are able to provide:
- 15% lower mortality rate compared to non-COE providers.
- 16% lower inpatient hospital readmissions.
- 12% lower reoperation rate for bariatric procedures.
To learn more about weight loss and bariatric surgery options at Cabell Huntington Hospital, call 304-399-4118.
Mister Bee Potato Chips adds Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels to its lineup
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels is now available to customers throughout West Virginia, thanks to Mary Anne Ketelsen, CEO of Mister Bee Potato Chips.
After Ketelsen tried and loved the product, she learned the North Dakota family-owned business has never sold its thriving product in West Virginia. That led her to purchase the rights to allow Mister Bee to distribute Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels in the Mountain State.
“It’s one family-owned snack business helping another,” said Ketelsen, who is looking forward to selling the new pretzels alongside the Mister Bee family of potato chips. She said the new pretzels are on the shelves of retailers (via a gradual rollout) all over the state. Ketelsen said online purchases of Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels can be made on the Mister Bee website (three 5-ounce bags for $10): https://misterbee.com/buy-now/.
For more information about Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels, visit https://dotspretzels.com/pretzels-brands/.
RCBI receives $25,000 in grants from Truist to support welding technology
HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University has received $25,000 in grants from Truist Financial Corp. and Truist Foundation to expand its welding technology education and training capabilities. The expansion will ensure instructional personnel will continue to deliver hands-on training that meets local industry needs and increases the income of students across the Tri-State area.
“RCBI is fortunate to receive the support from Truist and the Truist Foundation and applauds their commitment to our community,” said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO. “The grants toward the future of our aspiring welders will help ensure their ability to compete, grow and prosper.”
The educational expansion will include new welding stations to broaden the training capabilities and benefit individuals enrolled at RCBI Huntington. The welding program serves students through a partnership with Mountwest Community & Technical College, with students pursuing industry credentials and an associate degree to enhance their competitiveness as they apply for jobs. Other individuals will be trained through RCBI’s fast-track initiative, an accelerated schedule designed to update their existing welding skills, earn credentials, develop professionally and become more employable. Other individuals will receive customized training that companies schedule for their employees to be upskilled to meet client demands.
RCBI’s welding initiatives will educate up to 50 people a year.
West Virginia Executive mag honors ‘Sharp Shooters’
CHARLESTON — Jeff Barnes, president and CEO of the Barnes Agency; Chris Deweese, CPA, CGMA, partner at Suttle & Stalnaker PLLC; Diane Strong-Treister, president of Manpower; and Charlotte Weber, director and CEO for the Robert C. Byrd Institute and vice president for federal programs for Marshall University, have been named members of the Sharp Shooters Class of 2020 by West Virginia Executive (WVE) magazine.
WVE’s Sharp Shooters honors program recognizes 10 outstanding West Virginians over the age of 43 who have accomplished great things in both their careers and communities. Honorees must have lived in the state and been in their West Virginia-based position for at least five years and actively participate in community service and philanthropic efforts.
The Sharp Shooters Class of 2020 was honored at a reception at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on July 28.
The other inductees of the 2020 class are: Tony Caridi, play-by-play announcer at Mountaineer Sports Network and manager of Pikewood Creative; James Fawcett, president of Highmark West Virginia; Sandy Hamilton, executive director of the Berkeley County Development Authority; Jason Haswell, West Virginia managing director for The Monteverde Group LLC; Mark Urso, president and managing member of Bear Contracting LLC and Bear Utilities LLC; and Ed White II, O.D., optometric physician at White Eye Care Center Inc.
Nominations for the Sharp Shooters Class of 2021, to be announced in the spring/May 2021 issue of WVE, may be submitted through the nomination form at www.wvexecutive.com/sharp-shooter-nomination-form. Nominations for the 2021 class are due Feb. 15, 2021.
Holzer offers home care services regionally
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Recovering from an illness, injury or hospitalization can pose challenges for patients returning home. Once referred by a physician, Holzer Home Care services are available to care for those patients and help improve their health.
“Home health is supportive care provided in the home utilizing a multi-disciplinary team of nurses, therapists and home health aides,” Ramona Jenkins, director of Home Care, Holzer Health System, said in a news release.
Home care provides services for patients of all ages, while those who are older may require more assistance. Holzer Home Care offers skilled nursing with a certified lymphedema nurse and wound care nurse on staff.
Home health aide, physical/occupational therapy and speech therapy services are available. On-call staff is available 24 hours a day and serves 10 counties: Gallia, Meigs, Athens, Lawrence, parts of Ross, parts of Pike, parts of Scioto, Jackson and Vinton counties in Ohio and Mason County in West Virginia.
“Staff members take all necessary precautions to keep the patient, family, community and themselves safe by wearing masks, using appropriate hand hygiene and following World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines,” Jenkins said.
For more information on Holzer Home Care services, call 888-225-1135 or visit www.holzer.org.