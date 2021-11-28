HealthNet Aeromedical Services earns national reaccreditation
HUNTINGTON — The Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Services (CAMTS) has awarded HealthNet Aeromedical Services a full, three-year reaccreditation for patient transport operations. The program has been continually accredited by CAMTS since 1995.
HealthNet Aeromedical Services Inc. is headquartered in Charleston and is a not-for-profit critical care transport system cooperatively owned and operated by Cabell Huntington Hospital, Charleston Area Medical Center and WVU Medicine.
The program operates eight helicopter bases in West Virginia and one in Kentucky and has safely transported more than 90,000 patients since beginning operations in 1986.
“This successful reaccreditation process is verification that our entire program is consistently focused on safe operations and providing the highest quality care to our patients. Our team members step up to this challenge every day and continue to push our program forward,” said Clinton Burley, president and CEO of HealthNet Aeromedical Services, in a news release.
