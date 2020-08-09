American Heart Association recognizes St. Mary’s for heart failure care
St. Mary’s Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded in the latest scientific evidence. The goal is speeding recovery and reducing hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.
St. Mary’s met specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure patients at a set level for a designated period. Measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and aggressive risk-reduction therapies. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their heart failure and overall health, get a follow-up visit scheduled and receive other care transition interventions.
St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute was named a Center of Excellence by Mountain Health Network.
St. Mary’s is also recognized on the association’s Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll. Hospitals are required to meet specific criteria that improve medication adherence, provide early follow-up care and coordination and enhance patient education. The goal is to reduce hospital readmissions and help patients improve their quality of life in managing this chronic condition.
Additionally, St. Mary’s received the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award. To qualify, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.
“We are pleased to recognize St. Mary’s for their commitment to heart failure care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, MD, national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of Neurology, director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts.
“Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
According to the American Heart Association, more than 6.5 million adults in the United States are living with heart failure. Many heart failure patients can lead a full, enjoyable life when their condition is managed with proper medications or devices and with healthy lifestyle changes.
For more information about the St. Mary’s heart failure management program, call 304-526-8339.
United Bankshares reports earnings
United Bankshares reported second-quarter earnings of $52.7 million as compared to earnings of $67.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Earnings for the first half of 2020 were $92.9 million as compared to earnings of $130.8 million for the first half of 2019.
Company officials said the lower amount of net income in 2020 was driven primarily by significant merger-related expenses from the Carolina Financial Corp. acquisition and a higher provision for loan losses resulting from an adverse future macroeconomic forecast as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The higher amount of provision expense resulting from COVID-19 is an industry-wide issue affecting bank earnings nationwide.
“During the second quarter of 2020, we successfully completed the acquisition of Carolina Financial Corporation, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, which broadens our footprint in the Southeast,” Richard M. Adams, United’s chairman and CEO said in the earnings release.
“Core earnings for the second quarter of 2020 continued to be good despite the current economic environment and significant merger expenses related to the acquisition of Carolina Financial.In addition, United has continued its focus on meeting our customers’ needs during the COVID-19 pandemic by suspending residential property foreclosures, offering fee waivers, providing payment deferrals, and processing over 8,000 loans totaling approximately $1.3 billion under the government Paycheck Protection Program.”
As of June 30, United had consolidated assets of approximately $26.2 billion. United is the largest banking company headquartered in West Virginia. It is the parent company of United Bank,which has 226 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and the District of Columbia.