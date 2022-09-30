The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce hosts its 2022 Member Trade Show, themed “The Chamber’s Mightiest Heroes,” on Thursday at the Mountain Health Arena Convention Center in downtown Huntington. SEE MORE PHOTOS ON WWW.HERALDDISPATCH.COM.
HUNTINGTON — They may not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, but local heroes are vital to the economy and quality of life, according to Tricia Ball, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“We have so many chamber members that are heroes, like our fire department, police department, health care workers, teachers and our small-business owners that are the local heroes of our community,” Ball said.
Ball wanted to shine a spotlight on all of them at this year’s trade show networking event at the Mountain Health Arena Convention Center on Thursday. Hundreds attended the event, themed “Mightiest Heroes,” and many came dressed as their favorite superhero to compete in a costume contest.
“I am excited to bring the chamber’s popular Member Trade Show back after the pandemic,” said Ball, who was dressed as Wonder Woman. “Attending this event is a great way for community members to learn about local businesses in a fun, informal environment.”
Huntington Fire Department Capt. Justin Sanders is a training officer and said it was an honor to be recognized by the chamber.
“We don’t really think of ourselves as heroes, but it’s nice to see and hear the thank you comments from local businesses and citizens of the community,” Sanders said. “This is a great networking event that gives us the opportunity to let others know about our open positions and get to know other business owners and how we can help them.”
The event featured more than 70 businesses and offered them an opportunity to promote their products and services, while connecting with the community.
“The nature of networking has changed because of social media, but really I think we have learned over the past two years of the pandemic that nothing replaces face-to-face conversation and developing relationships in person,” Ball said. “Our goal with this event is to facilitate those in-person interactions that build relationships and emotional connections with our members’ brands.”
Karen Horner, director of state recruitment at Mountwest Community and Technical College, said the event is a fun way to network.
“These themed events offer a great way to break the ice,” she said. “I see some of these same people at different types of events, but this event is so fun and offers a more relaxed atmosphere to make those connections with others in the community.”
The trade show was sponsored by Huntington Bank.
“Huntington Bank is the largest Small Business Administration lender in the country,” said Terresa Pratt, the bank’s community president. “We love events like this that allow us to learn about other businesses in our community and how we can help them as well. This event always has an enthusiastic crowd, but this year there seems to be more energy.”
Huntington Bank’s booth featured an Incredible Hulk theme.
“Huntington Bank’s color is green, so we thought we would be the Huntington Hulks,” Pratt said. “We have a photo booth because we like to capture the fun as well as some featured items and information about Huntington Bank.”
Additional sponsors included the City of Huntington, OVP Health and Alpha Technologies as “Legendary Sponsors;” Netranom and Huntington Junior College as “Incredible Sponsors;” and Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, United Way of the River Cities, Mountain State Insurance Co. and Signarama River Cities as “Super Sponsors.”
Participating businesses also competed in a table decorating contest and door prizes were given out.
