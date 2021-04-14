HUNTINGTON — Cindi Ruckpaul, the owner of Hemlock Haven Luxury Cabins in Hico, West Virginia, recently donated $600 through The Herald-Dispatch’s “Barks Madness” promotion to sponsor K-9 training for the City of Huntington.
“We are a proud West Virginia business that is honored to support out local communities for the enrichment of all citizens,” Ruckpaul said. “All of us at Hemlock Haven are staunch supporters of law enforcement. We believe that these brave men and women should have access to the best equipment and tools necessary to do their job. The K-9 unit is often a safer and more effective solution to dangerous situations as well as an invaluable aid in searches and apprehensions. I have had the pleasure of meeting one of these canines. It is truly impressive the skills and talents they possess. This has been the first funding request I have ever received for the K-9 unit so it is my first donation. I am aware that the purchase and training of these remarkable dogs is very expensive. We are happy to be contributors.”
According to Cpl. Kyle Patton of the Huntington Police Department’s K-9 unit, new K-9s are purchased between the ages of 10 months to 18 months and cost $7,250.
“We purchase our K-9s from a vendor after they have been imported into the United States,” Patton said.
Patton says the training is done at the Huntington Police Department.
“Once their initial training is completed, we get certified with the West Virginia Police Canine Association,” he explained. “Once we are certified we continue our training at the police department and bring in other trainers or attend various other trainings.”
Patton said any and all donations are appreciated.
“That money helps us with purchasing new K-9s, equipment for the K-9 and handler and provides us the opportunity to get further training,” he said.
Patton says in August the department purchased two new K-9s to replace two that were retired.
“The two new dogs are Finn and Dax,” he said. “There are currently seven dual-purpose K-9 teams and a single purpose narcotics K-9 and a bloodhound for tracking. Our dual purpose K-9s perform narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension.”