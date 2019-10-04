HOF

Avinandan Mukherjee, dean of Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business, left, is shown with 2019 Hall of Fame inductees Michael G. Sellards, Kathy D’Antoni, Rick Slater and Commodore Tony Martin, executive advisory board president.

 Courtesy of Meg Keller

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business Executive Advisory Board welcomed three business leaders into its Hall of Fame last Friday at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall.

This year’s inductees are Kathy D’Antoni, Michael G. Sellards and Rick Slater.

D’Antoni was appointed assistant state superintendent of schools with the West Virginia Department of Education, Division of Technical and Adult Education, in 2010.

In 2012, she was appointed the associate state superintendent. She is the former vice chancellor of the West Virginia Council for Community and Technical College Education.

Sellards served as the president and CEO of St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington for nearly two decades and also was CEO of Pallottine Health System from 2010 through 2019. Sellards played a key leadership role in helping St. Mary’s become part of the Mountain Health Network.

Slater, a noted CPA, is a corporate consultant and managing principal of Kaufman Rossin’s Services & Growth. He spent 16 years as a managing partner and member of the management team of a top 20 national firm, and he has 30 years of tax and business consulting experience.

