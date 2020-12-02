WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — While many small businesses across the nation have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, the Patter Fam Sauces LLC in Wheelersburg, Ohio, has experienced growth in its product offerings and services.
The business, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development and Scioto County Economic Development, announced in a news release its plans to invest in new machinery and equipment.
Founded in 2009 by Joyce and Sam Peters, Patter Fam Sauces is an Ohio Proud partner of the Ohio Department of Agriculture. They say this investment will allow the company to meet increased demand for its homemade products and services.
“Like many businesses that have been impacted, we employed some creativity and expanded our marketing reach to attract new clients that were wanting to produce new products,” Joyce Peters said in the release. “In order to meet their needs, we made plans to retool and expand our existing facility. We were once in their shoes and we appreciate the challenges they face.”
Patter Fam Sauces began in the Peters’ kitchen based upon their passion for sauces and spices that enhance the natural goodness of food. All the products made by the Peters are created using their proprietary blends of locally grown vegetables and spices.
Joyce and Sam Peters have leveraged their experience and knowledge to expand from a cottage-based business to a fully licensed gourmet food enterprise. The company provides micro-batch co-packing, consulting, branding, product development and logistical guidance to small, like-minded food producers.
OhioSE and JobsOhio worked with Scioto County and Patter Fam Sauces on the project, which is assisted by a $10,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant.
“Joyce and Sam have built an impressive business and, along with JobsOhio, we are pleased to partner with Patter Fam Sauces as it expands in Wheelersburg. What began as a culinary passion is now a robust company that manufactures 50 private label sauces and rubs and services clients all around the world,” OhioSE President Mike Jacoby said. “Small businesses like Patter Fam are so important to Ohio’s economy.”
“Scioto County Economic Development Department is pleased to have been a part of this project to help Patter Fam Sauces LLC with their expansion and growth to meet demand in their markets, along with OhioSE and JobsOhio,” said Robert Horton, director of JobsOhio. “We were also successful in acquiring a $7,500 grant through our partnership with JEDISO to help with this expansion. Patter Fam Sauces is a prime example of what working together with state and local economic development can mean for our businesses.”