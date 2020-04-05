14 students graduate from manufacturing training program
HUNTINGTON — More than a dozen women recently completed the Step Up for Women Advanced Manufacturing Pre-Apprenticeship program operated by West Virginia Women Work.
The graduates are Brittney Riley of Chesapeake; Jessica Thompson of Huntington; Jillian Elrod of Ona; Kaylyn Bone of South Point; Mary Beth Lawrence of Proctorville; Ruth Clampitt of Huntington; Sarah Craft of Ashland; Sarah Schneider of Huntington; Sarah Smith of Barboursville; Summer Norman of Huntington; Susan Hatfield of Huntington; Sylvia Gibson of Proctorville; T. Craig of Huntington; and Trina Crump of Point Pleasant.
Eight of the graduates also have been offered jobs at Tri-State area manufacturing companies. Because manufacturing is considered an essential industry, they are working to keep America’s supply chain going during the COVID-19 crisis.
The Step Up program is offered at no cost to any women who are looking for a career. Average pay for graduates is $12-13 per hour with some grads earning $16 per hour. The next class is scheduled to begin in early June.
To apply or learn more, visit wvwomenwork.org/stepupamp or facebook.com/stepupamp. Applications for the next cohort are available now.
Advantage Valley launching new program
CHARLESTON — Advantage Valley will launch a new program called “FASTER WV.”
The initiative will take place at 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, with a one-hour online ZOOM Meeting for interested participants. This program is aimed at developing entrepreneurs and new businesses in Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties.
The April 15 online ZOOM Meeting will be the first of a series of workshops for people who are interested in starting a new company or expanding an existing business, organizers said.
“We recognize that this may be a tough time to think about starting a new business venture,” Advantage Valley Executive Director Terrell Ellis said in a release. “But we are hopeful that the current health and economic crisis will pass and that those who have dreamed of owning their own business will be ready to pursue their passion when it does.”
Ellis said FASTER WV will help startups and expansions in the following targeted sectors: food and beverage production; river and outdoor recreation/lodging; dependent care; healthcare; small manufacturing; construction trades. The program will offer business coaching, entrepreneurship training, sector specific workshops, and access to capital.
She said participants will work with a Growth Wheel Certified Business Coach, either through the WV Small Business Development Center or Unlimited Future, Inc.
To register for the kickoff meeting, go to https://advantagevalley.com/faster-wv-initiative or call Advantage Valley at 304-352-1165.
Fifth Third commits $10,000 to address effects of COVID-19
CHARLESTON — Fifth Third announced a $10,000 philanthropic commitment to help address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in West Virginia.
The funds from the Fifth Third Foundation will be deployed to meet the immediate needs of the American Red Cross West Virginia Region.
“We are making this $10,000 philanthropic commitment to support the needs of our community and to help our community’s most vulnerable and most needy. An average of 90 cents of every dollar the Red Cross spends is invested in delivering care and comfort to those in need. Donations are used to provide food, shelter, emotional support and other assistance,” Bob Welty, West Virginia market president for Fifth Third Bank said in a press release. “This pandemic is impacting all segments of the population, especially the most vulnerable members of our communities who may be disproportionately affected by current events.”
The West Virginia donation to the American Red Cross West Virginia Region is part of the $8.75 million commitment that is being funded by the Fifth Third Foundation and the Fifth Third Chicagoland Foundation.
For information, visit www.53.com/covid19.