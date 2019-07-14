Free business seminar scheduled for July 17
HUNTINGTON — A free small business finance seminar presented by BB&T is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Robert C. Byrd Institute at 1050 4th Ave., Huntington.
Topics will include separating personal and business finances, effectively managing cash flow, credit options, the importance of insurance and much more. Lunch will be provided.
Register by contacting Crystal Janes-Maynard at 304-781-1665 or cmaynard@rcbi.org.
ImpactWV to be announced on July 16 in Charleston
CHARLESTON — A press conference announcing the launch of ImpactWV.org has been scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Charleston Area Alliance at 1116 Smith St. in Charleston in the Bill Goode conference room.
Harry F. Bell Jr., a Charleston attorney who has practiced for over 39 years and is one of the founders of Almost Heaven Media, LLC, will be the featured speaker. He is In-Place Impact certified through InPlaceImpact at College of Charleston, South Carolina, and a member of the Founder Institute, Palo Alto, California.
ImpactWV.org is an online portal working in conjunction with organizations and groups throughout West Virginia to assist entrepreneurs launch ideas and help existing business owners take their venture to the next level.
Wine Spectator honors West Virginia restaurants
NEW YORK — Wine Spectator has uncorked the winners of the 2019 Restaurant Awards, which honors the world's best restaurants for wine. This year, the Restaurant Awards program honored 3,800 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and 79 countries internationally.
Among West Virginia restaurants honored in Wine Spectator's 2019 Restaurant Awards was Savannah's Restaurant & Bistro, 1208 6th Ave. in Huntington. Restaurants in Charleston, Morgantown, Bridgeport, Clarksburg, White Sulphur Springs and Charles Town were also honored.
Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards are judged on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 2,447; 1,244; and 100 winners this year in each respective category.
"We're pleased to shine a spotlight on the destinations around the world that show devotion to their wine program, while also creating a comprehensive global dining guide for our readers to enjoy," said Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator. "Both novice wine lovers and seasoned sommeliers alike actively seek and frequent restaurants with exciting, well-curated wine lists. Bravo to all the 2019 recipients - we raise a glass to you."
All winners are profiled at Restaurants.WineSpectator.com/ and in the Restaurant Awards app. The app, available free on the App store, allows iPhone and iPad users to find nearby award-winning restaurants, with maps, plus helpful information about cuisine, wine and pricing.