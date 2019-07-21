OVP Health expands treatment services
HUNTINGTON — With help from a $3.85 million grant from South Carolina's Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services, Huntington-based OVP Health, is expanding its medication-assisted treatment services to people suffering from opioid addiction in 15 additional underserved communities across that state.
Prior to receiving the grant in April, OVP Health already had established locations in eight other South Carolina communities, including Myrtle Beach.
OVP Health, formerly known as Ohio Valley Physicians, recently used some of the grant funds to purchase, equip and deploy a mobile medical unit that will travel to the most rural areas of the South Carolina communities, where access to care is most difficult.
"We'll be taking our mobile medical unit into areas of the state that are often ignored or overlooked by other, mainstream health systems," said Stacey Shy, CEO of OVP Health. "It's a next-step evolution for OVP Health."
Since branching into the state of South Carolina in August 2017 with the opening of a medication-assisted treatment facility in Myrtle Beach, Shy says there are indications that OVP Health is making a difference.
"In 2018, the only county in South Carolina that saw a reduction in opioid-related deaths was Horry County, the home of our Myrtle Beach location," he said. "So, it's living proof that these services work and that they give people hope and opportunity."
OVP Health provides emergency department and hospitalist services for hospitals; operates primary care and after-hours facilities; and offers a medication-assisted treatment and counseling program for people suffering from opioid addiction in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and South Carolina.
For more information about OVP Health, go to ovphealth.com.
Thrasher Group opens new lab in Scott Depot
SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — The Thrasher Group recently opoened a new cement technologies laboratory in Scott Depot, West Virginia.
This lab — a unique offering for the area, the company said — will provide a variety of testing services for concrete and aggregate producers and the Kanawha Valley's local construction base, the company said in a news release.
"Cement technologies is a critical component of infrastructure and construction projects — it is needed for nearly everything that involves construction materials, from roads and highways to sidewalks and water tanks," the release said. "This technology is used to perform specialty testing that ensures the quality of materials used for construction."
The Teays Valley region is home to several large concrete producers, the release stated. This new resource will help satisfy the demanding needs of the industry, according to the release.
"We have a team of experts and several accredited labs around the state that have been providing testing for years," Construction Services Division manager Clayton White said in the release. "With the enhanced capabilities that our Cement Technologies lab brings, Thrasher can provide more specialized, complex services not only to the Teays Valley area, but across the Mid-Atlantic region."
The Thrasher Group is a full-service consulting firm providing architecture, engineering and field services to public and private clients. Thrasher has nine offices located in the Appalachian Basin, the release stated.
CentralApp offering free training program
HUNTINGTON — This past spring, a tech startup called CentralApp issued a challenge to people throughout the Appalachian region, which is earn your "Salesforce Administrator" certification in 100 days or less, and they'll pay for it.
CentralApp is a Huntington-based firm connecting companies with skilled tech workers in Appalachia.
So far, more than 50 people have accepted the challenge, the company said in a news release.
"These individuals are now learning the skills necessary to work on the Salesforce platform, which powers the behind-the-scenes processes of businesses throughout the world," the release said.
Economists predict that there will be 3.3 million new jobs requiring a Salesforce certification in the next three years, according to CentralApp.
"People in Appalachia have the resourcefulness and work ethic to excel in the tech industry," Todd Cope, CEO of CentralApp, said in the release. "Technical skills are in constant demand and frequently outsourced to other countries. It's time to start looking to Appalachia for workers to meet this need. Geographically, we have the benefit of no major time zone lags, no language barriers, and a low cost of living. That gives our customers all the advantages of onshore workers without the sky-high hourly rates found on the West Coast."
The 100-Day Challenge was designed to help prospects gain their Salesforce Administrator certification in 100 days or less. For individuals in coal-affected communities throughout the Appalachian region, CentralApp will cover the cost of an online training program - an $800 value - and the $200 fee for the certification test. Individuals who complete the training and pass the test will be eligible to work through CentralApp's Talent Exchange and receive a $300 sign-up bonus.
To be eligible to apply for these benefits, participants must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of one of the 312 counties in the Appalachian region and be 18 years old or older at the conclusion of the 100-Day Challenge.
The 100-Day Challenge program is paid for by CentralApp and a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) through the Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board in Pennsylvania. The West Virginia Department of Education is also a partner in the effort.
The deadline to apply to participate in the 100-Day Challenge is Aug. 15. To apply for the program, or for additional information, visit CentralApp.us.