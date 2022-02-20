St. Mary’s Breast Center now offering Genius 3D Mammography
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Breast Center is now offering Genius 3D Mammography exams, adding to the 3D mammography options St. Mary’s has provided since 2012.
Utilizing advanced breast tomosynthesis technology, Genius exams are clinically proven to significantly increase the detection of breast cancers and are also decreasing the number of women asked to return for additional testing.
“In the nearly 10 years we have been offering 3D mammography, we have seen a significant difference in the detection of breast cancers,” Anne Hammack, clinical coordinator, St. Mary’s Breast Center, said in a press release. “We are very excited to be able to add the latest 3D technology of the Genius exam to our early detection and treatment tools.”
In conventional 2D mammography, overlapping tissue is a leading reason why small breast cancers may be missed and normal tissue may appear abnormal, leading to unnecessary callbacks. A Genius exam includes a three-dimensional method of imaging that can greatly reduce the tissue overlap effect. An X-ray arm sweeps in a slight arc over the breast, taking multiple images. A computer then converts the images into a stack of thin layers, allowing the radiologist to review the breast tissue one layer at a time. A Genius exam requires no additional compression and takes just a few seconds longer than a conventional 2D breast cancer screening exam.
For more information, contact St. Mary’s Breast Center at 304-526-8221.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.