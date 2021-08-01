United Way of the River Cities’ VITA program recognized
HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities (UWRC) has long partnered with local agencies and libraries to offer free tax preparation services through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
The partners in the local VITA program operate as the Southwest West Virginia EITC Coalition. UWRC coordinates the VITA program for the coalition and secures funding for the program through grants from the IRS and DHHR. The coalition partners provide sites for in-person VITA services as well as some volunteers for the program.
VITA programs nationwide are sponsored by the IRS and supported by its Stakeholder Partnerships, Education and Communication (SPEC) organization. The VITA coalition received national recognition as the Change Accelerator for the 2021 tax filing season on July 14 during the Partner Recognition Ceremony, an event conducted annually by the SPEC organization. The local VITA program, which was nominated by William C. Pulliam, the SPEC relationship manager in West Virginia, was one of the 16 Change Accelerator nominees selected for the Partner Recognition Ceremony. From those 16 nominees, the coalition was one of three nominees to be showcased for special recognition during the ceremony.
“Our VITA program has been a resource for our community for a long time,” said Carol Bailey, executive director at United Way of the river Cities. “But the coronavirus pandemic made us adapt many of our usual ways of providing this free service. I am so proud of our VITA staff and volunteers for their innovative approach, including ways to use new resources, and to use familiar resources in new ways. Huge thanks also go out to each of our VITA program partners for being willing to work in new ways to keep serving tax clients.”
Southwest West Virginia EITC Coalition partners include Cabell County Public Library System, Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA, Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority, Marshall University’s Beta Alpha Psi, Mountwest Community and Technical College, MVB Bank, Southwestern Community Action Council, Town of Hamlin, Unlimited Future and the Wayne County Economic Development Authority.
The coalition was recognized for the innovative way in which it worked with Marshall University’s Beta Alpha Psi organization, MVB Bank, and Code for America’s GetYourRefund.org, (a virtual online VITA program) to ensure free tax preparation services were still available during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. reports earnings
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, of $2,861,000, an increase of $598,000, or 26.4%, from the same period the prior year.
Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 were $.60 compared to $.47 for the prior year second quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income totaled $6,392,000, an increase of $3,127,000, or 95.8%, from the same period the prior year.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Chairman and CEO, Tom Wiseman said in a press release, “It is interesting to note the pandemic had such a brief yet impactful effect on the banking industry, whether through direct assistance programs like stimulus payments and PPP loans or through changes in habits such as heightened use of debit and credit cards due to contactless shopping and food ordering. As we move forward and things return to normal, managers at Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central are innovating to reduce expenses and augment product lines. A great example of that is OVB’s Capital Express accounts receivable financing, which assists local businesses by allowing them to borrow on outstanding invoices and improve their cash flow, all while making invoicing and bookkeeping a snap. Advancements like this are positively positioning the Company for the days ahead.”
ACTC to host ‘Cloud Night’
ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College will host “Cloud Night,” where incoming students to the cloud computing program featuring Amazon Web Services can learn more about certificate and degree options.
Professor Randolph Cullum, program coordinator for the Computer Information Technologies program, will also answer the fundamental question, “What is cloud computing?”
Prospective students who are considering enrolling in the program, or anyone who wants to know more about cloud computing, are also invited to attend. The open house will be Monday, Aug. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. at the ACTC College Drive Campus in the LRC Conference Room.
“This event will be dual purpose,” said Cullum. “The first goal is to get potential AWS students exposed to the major. The second goal is to introduce business leaders to cloud computing, the potential of our AWS graduates and how students and employers can work together.”
The Cloud Computing Technologies Track provides the concepts and skills needed to design, set up and maintain cloud-based information systems. The curriculum provides specific training in Amazon Web Services solutions as well as network administration and storage technologies.
Enrollment Services will be available to assist with any questions as well.
For more information about the open house, contact Cullum at Randolph.Cullum@kctcs.edu. ACTC Recruitment can also be reached at as_recruitment@KCTCS.edu, 606-326-2040, or 606-326-2094.