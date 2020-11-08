HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, members of Mountain Health Network, have once again been recognized by Healthgrades for quality and excellence.
CHH has been recognized as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for the 10th year in a row. CHH is the only hospital in West Virginia and the Tri-State to receive this designation.
Both CHH and SMMC were recognized as two of Healthgrades 2021 America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery. This marks the third year for CHH and the second year for SMMC to receive this distinction.
These achievements place CHH and SMMC among the top 100 hospitals out of nearly 4,500 evaluated. In addition, CHH is celebrating 14 consecutive years as a five-star (out of five stars) designated facility for knee replacement surgery.
CHH’s awards of continued excellence in orthopedics include: only hospital in West Virginia to be America’s 100 Best for Joint Replacement 10 years in a row (2012-21); only hospital in West Virginia to receive Healthgrades Joint Replacement Excellence Award for 14 years in a row (2008-21); only hospital in West Virginia among the top 5% in the nation for joint replacement for 11 years in a row (2011-21); only hospital in West Virginia among the top 10% in the nation for joint replacement for 14 years in a row (2008-21); Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award for four years in a row (2018-21); only hospital in West Virginia among the top 10% in the nation for overall orthopedic services for four years in a row (2018-21); five-star recipient for total hip replacement for four years in a row (2008-21); among the top 5% in the nation for overall orthopedic services; and five-star recipient for spinal fusion surgery.
Other CHH awards include:
Cardiology: Five-star recipient for treatment of heart failure for three years in a row (2019-21).
Critical Care: Healthgrades Critical Care Excellence Award for two years in a row (2020-21); named among the top 10% in the nation for critical care for two years in a row (2020-21); five-star recipient for treatment of sepsis for four years in a row (2018-21); five-star recipient for treatment of respiratory failure for six years in a row (2016-21).
Gastroenterology: Five-star recipient for colorectal surgeries for three years in a row (2019-21).
Labor and Delivery: Five-star recipient for C-section delivery for two years in a row (2019-20).
Neuroscience: Healthgrades 2021 Neurosciences Excellence Award; Healthgrades 2021 Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award; Healthgrades 2021 Stroke Care Excellence Award; among the top 5% in the nation for cranial neurosurgery for 2021; among the top 10% in the nation for neurosciences in 2021; among the top 10% in the nation for treatment of stroke in 2021; among the top 10% in the nation for cranial neurosurgery in 2021; five-star recipient for cranial neurosurgery for three years in a row (2019-21); five-star recipient for treatment of stroke for three years in a row (2019-21).
Pulmonology: Five-star recipient for treatment of pneumonia.
St. Mary’s Medical Center was also recognized by Healthgrades for orthopedics, cardiology and labor and delivery. These awards include:
Cardiology: Five-star recipient for defibrillator procedures.
Orthopedics: America’s 100 Best Hospitals Orthopedic Surgery for two years in a row (2020-21); recipient of the Healthgrades Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award for two years in a row (2020-21); named among the top 5% in the nation for overall orthopedic services for two years in a row (2020-21); named among the top 10% in the nation for overall orthopedic services for two years in a row (2020-21); five-star recipient for total knee replacement for two years in a row (2020-21); five-star recipient for total hip replacement for two years in a row (2020-21); five-star recipient for hip fracture treatment for six years in a row (2016-21); five-star recipient for spinal fusion surgery for two years in a row (2020-21).
Labor and Delivery: Five-star recipient for vaginal delivery.
The achievements are part of findings released in the Healthgrades 2021 Report to the Nation. The new report demonstrates how clinical performance continues to differ dramatically between hospitals nationally, regionally and at the local level, and the impact that this variation may have on health outcomes.