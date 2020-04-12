HADCO reaccredited by international council
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) has once again been recognized as one of 66 accredited economic development organizations by the International Economic Development Council.
Originally accredited in 1998, HADCO was reaccredited by IEDC following 22 years of activity as an AEDO member, the organization said in a press release. HADCO is currently the longest-tenured AEDO member and the only AEDO in the state.
“The Huntington Area Development Council displays the professionalism, commitment and technical expertise that is deserving of this honor,” IEDC President and CEO Jeff Finkle said.
The AEDO program is a comprehensive peer reviewed process that measures economic development organizations against commonly held standards in the profession. Earning the AEDO accreditation tells the community and prospects that HADCO has maintained a measure of excellence assuring that their trust is well placed and their business is in good hands, the release said.
The IEDC is the largest membership association serving economic and community development professionals in the world. For more information visit the online website at http://www.iedconline.org/AEDO.
For more information about the Huntington Area Development Council, visit https://www.hadco.org.
RCBI’s apprenticeship initiative earns national designation
HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute’s Apprenticeship Works initiative has been designated by the U.S. Department of Labor as a national program qualified to support manufacturers across the country.
The designation means companies that work with Apprenticeship Works will be able to establish customized apprenticeship programs more quickly and therefore address their workforce needs faster. With industry partners in 18 states, Apprenticeship Works provides consulting, development and related training, as well as a pathway to a college degree for individual apprentices.
“We’re excited to extend the reach of Apprenticeship Works,” said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director & CEO. “Manufacturers across the country will benefit from this affordable registered apprenticeship program, which provides on-the-job training in their most critical occupations.”
Apprenticeship Works is supported by an American Apprenticeship Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.
In West Virginia, Apprenticeship Works is now the largest manufacturing apprenticeship sponsor.
The program also has industry partners in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
Industry partners represent a variety of sectors, from wood products to aerospace. The advanced apprenticeship programs at those companies address more than a dozen in-demand, high-tech occupations, such as CNC (computer numerical control) operator/programmer, tool & die maker, maintenance technician and many more.
For more information about Apprenticeship Works, contact Becky Calwell at bcalwell@rcbi.org or 304-720-7740.
Old Colony Realtors ranks in REAL Trends 500
CHARLESTON — The REAL Trends 500 report ranks Old Colony Realtors as the 372nd largest brokerage nationally among all brokers based on closed transactions for 2019.
The company is also ranked number one in residential real estate brokerage in West Virginia based on sales volume. It ranked 60th of 118 reported leading real estate companies of the World Affiliate Brokerages and 106th largest independent real estate company in the United States.“This is a tremendous accomplishment for our company and our sales associates. We are extremely grateful for the clients that allowed us the opportunity to assist them with buying or selling a home last year,” said Tommy Dunbar, executive vice president.