West Virginia exports increase by over 20% in 2022
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s export market grew for the third consecutive year in 2022 to a value of $7.6 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s recent trade statistics.
That marked a 20% increase over 2021, with an additional $1.4 billion in exports, according to a press release from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
“Our continued growth in exports showcases the incredible strength of West Virginia’s economy,” Justice said in the release. “West Virginia businesses delivered quality products and services to 140 countries around the world last year which is proof that we are not only competitive in global markets, but growing year after year.”
Coal was the most significant export, totaling $3.8 billion. The Netherlands, India, and Brazil were among the countries that received coal from West Virginia, making it the United States’ second-largest coal exporter.
More than half of West Virginia’s exports were products other than coal.
Plastic exports were the second most significant export product, with a value of $1.1 billion, sent to destinations such as China, Belgium and Japan.
The top five export sectors were machinery and automotive products ($916 million), chemicals ($657 million), and metals ($261 million). West Virginia also exported hardwood lumber, agricultural goods, and manufactured items to the aerospace and defense sectors.
Canada was the largest market for West Virginia exports, with $1.5 billion in products sold, followed by the Netherlands, India, Brazil, and China.
The Export Promotion Program is available to West Virginia small businesses interested in exporting or expanding their international presence. Interested businesses can contact the Department of Economic Development to learn more about the services and support available to them.
Huntington chamber announces annual dinner, awards ceremony
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its 2023 annual Dinner & Awards Ceremony presented by Mountain Health Network on Tuesday, June 13.
The Chamber announced that Marshall University President Brad D. Smith will speak in a fireside chat moderated by Barry Burgess, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors chairman.
This year, the Chamber will combine its Volunteer Luncheon with the Annual Dinner. In recognition of outstanding volunteer service, the Chamber will announce its 2022 Volunteer of the Year, as well as recognize volunteers from the Women’s Impact Network, formerly Women 2 Women, and Generation Huntington subcommittees.
Additionally, the Stephen G. Roberts Leadership Award recipient will be announced, sponsored by Encova Insurance. The award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated a strong commitment to the Huntington region and its ongoing success through their leadership and actions.
Table sponsorships are currently available at gold for $3,950; silver for $2,950; and corporate for $1,950.
For more information about tables sponsorships or sponsorship packages, call 304-525-5131 or email erin@huntingtonchamber.org. Limited sponsorships are available.
Marshall Health consolidates family medicine locations in Putnam County
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Two Marshall Health locations in Putnam County have consolidated to better serve patients.
The Marshall Family Medicine on Chase Drive closed March 30 to merge with its sister location 1 1/2 miles east at 3952 Teays Valley Road, according to a Marshall Health press release.
Nurse practitioner Sarah L. Turner joins Dr. Nicholas Raubitschek and nurse practitioner Lynn Moreland to provide comprehensive health care for patients of all ages at the Teays Valley Road location, the release said.
Dr. Hyla Harvey, an assistant professor of family and community health, remains on faculty at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine but has retired from patient care to fulfill her role as the medical director of West Virginia Medicaid.
NewForce offers fully remote, tuition-free coding school
HUNTINGTON — Generation West Virginia is accepting applications for its eighth cohort of NewForce, a six-month, fully remote, tuition-free coding school run in partnership with Mountwest Community & Technical College.
Generation West Virginia announced in a press release it will continue to offer a need-based living stipend of $11 per hour for eligible students during the duration of the program.
NewForce trains West Virginians with no prior coding experience, prepares them for their first tech job and connects them with open, entry-level software development positions. The program draws applicants from a variety of backgrounds, according to the release.
The technology industry in West Virginia has continued to grow in recent years. According to a report by Bridge to Innovation, a project by the Information Technology Industry Council, roughly 8% of the Mountain State’s workforce is employed in the tech sector.
“NewForce addresses the growing need for a trained workforce by applying a hands-on approach where students build applications for a mock company, collaborate on teams, and graduate with in-demand software development skills and direct connections to open jobs,” the release said.
The program, founded in 2019, has trained and placed more than 100 West Virginians, with 86% of job-seeking graduates working in software development within six months of graduating.
A live information session will be held at 7 p.m. via Zoom on April 27. Prospective applicants can learn more and register for the information session at generationwv.org/newforce. NewForce applications close on May 12.
CHH awarded disease-specific certification in spine surgery
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell Huntington Hospital Back and Spine Center has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for disease-specific certification in spine surgery, the hospital announced in a press release.
The certification recognizes health care organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care for spinal surgery. It also evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.
For more information, visit https://www.jointcommission.org/.
Marshall University establishes international dental preceptorship
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has launched a short-term training program for internationally trained dentists who wish to increase their knowledge through didactics and observation of patient care.
According to a press release from the university, the short-term program housed within the Department of Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery provides an opportunity for international dental graduates to increase their knowledge about postgraduate training in both clinical and didactic settings that teaches the basic principles, practice procedures and protocols of a general dental practice in the United States.
Program participants engage in didactic courses, observations and presentations in general dentistry, oral surgery, periodontics, endodontics and prosthodontics. The international preceptorship in general dentistry consists of two consecutive weeks, generally the third and fourth weeks of a given month.
To learn more about Marshall’s international dental preceptorship, call 304-691-1249 or visit jcesom.marshall.edu/dentistry/preceptorship.
Corps of Engineers announces contractor workshop
HUNTINGTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District announced a contractors workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Huntington District Headquarters at 502 Eighth Street, in the first floor conference room.
The workshop will be a discussion of the Dickenson County Va. and Buchanan County Va. non-structural floodproofing projects.
The projects involve lifting in place, also known as “floodproofing” of residential and commercial structures.
All contractors welcome. General contractors must possess a Virginia general contractors license. Contractors that wish to participate in the project as a sub-contractor are not required to be licensed, but must work under a Virginia licensed general contractor.
If interested in attending, please call either Kevin Hill at 681-294-3198 or Cory Hoone at 304-650-0043 to register.
Sleep Disorders Center accepting patients
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Sleep Disorders Center at Pleasant Valley Hospital is now accepting new patients.
The center has been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The reopening of the Sleep Disorders Center is just one of the many good things happening here at Pleasant Valley Hospital,” said Keith Biddle, chief operating officer of PVH, in a news release. “We are pleased to be able to once again provide this important service to our community.”
Under the medical direction of Dr. Imran Khawaja, Marshall Health pulmonologist and professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, the center offers both lab and in-home sleep studies to diagnose sleep disorders, such as sleep apnea.
Studies show people with untreated sleep apnea, a common condition in which breathing stops and starts repeatedly, are three times more likely to suffer a debilitating stroke, the hospital said in a press release.
“Symptoms of a sleep disorder include snoring or stopping breathing while asleep, narcolepsy, insomnia, restless legs syndrome and problems with shift work. Anyone experiencing any of these symptoms should ask their physician for a referral to the Sleep Disorders Center,” the release said.
For more information about the PVH Sleep Disorders Center, visit www.pvalley.org.