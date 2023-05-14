Valley Health expands Teays Valley Pediatrics hours through summer
HUNTINGTON — Patient access is expanding at Valley Health Systems’s Teays Valley pediatrics office and all of Valley Health’s four school-based health care centers.
A press release from Valley Health said as of Saturday, Valley Health providers at Teays Pediatrics will see patients from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 111 Great Teays Blvd. #101 in Scott Depot.
“Providers will offer services for urgent care walk-ins, acute illnesses such as sore throat, ear ache, UTIs, rash, fever, asthma, and minor injuries, and can also perform sports physicals,” the release said.
Additionally, Valley Health’s school-based health centers are expanding services through the summer months to provide continuity of care for patients. Medical care will be offered at all four school-based sites, while behavioral health care will be provided at two sites. All locations will see patients from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Huntington High School: medical services on Mondays; Cabell Midland High School: medical services on Wednesday; Wayne High School: medical services Wednesdays and behavioral health services Mondays and Wednesdays; and Spring Valley High School: medical services Tuesdays and behavioral health services on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
