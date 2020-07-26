Essential reporting in volatile times.

JobsOhio is distributing 15,000 kits, which includes 1.65 million masks and 15,000 units of hand sanitizer. Each individual kit includes 100 3-ply masks, 10 KN-95 masks and a 24-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer.

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) and JobsOhio began distributing PPE safety toolkits to assist small businesses in southeastern and southern Ohio, the agencies announced in a joint press release.

The toolkits were donated by JobsOhio. Officials said the kits will provide small businesses in southeastern and southern Ohio with the PPE resources to stay protected and operate within the state’s safety guidelines during the phased reopening of Ohio.

“Small and medium sized businesses make up the backbone of Ohio’s economy and with grit and determination, they and their employees have persevered through unprecedented economic and health challenges during this pandemic. JobsOhio is pleased, along with our network partners, to provide them with PPE toolkits, to aid them in their efforts to get back to work and operate safely,” J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO, said in the release. “While we don’t know what the future holds, we are optimistic that Ohio businesses will succeed and continue to play an essential role in Ohio’s economic recovery.”

In addition to donating safety toolkits for small businesses, JobsOhio and its partners have overseen liquor buyback and liquor rebate programs and provided more than 3,100 cases of hand sanitizer (over one million ounces) to local bars and restaurants.

“We realize the difficulties and challenges facing business owners and employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and are pleased to partner with the JobsOhio ‘Ohio Safe. Ohio Working’ program to support businesses in our 25 county region” Katy Farber, vice president of OhioSE, said in the release. “It is our sincere hope that the safety toolkits will be of assistance to help small businesses, who continue to carry a heavy burden during these challenging times, stay safe and protected.”

