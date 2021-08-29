Edward Tucker wins AIA West Virginia award
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Chapter of the American Institute of Architects — AIA West Virginia — has announced the winners of the AIA’s top design awards for 2021.
Thirty-two project submissions and one submission for craftsmanship from the were reviewed by a five-person jury. The announcement was made during a Festivall Event on June 22 at the Clay Center in Charleston.
Edward Tucker Architects of Huntington won a citation for Highlawn Elementary School in Cabell County.
The new school was built on the site of the former Enslow Middle School, which had been vacant for several years. The Enslow structure was demolished to make way for the new building, with only the existing gymnasium remaining to be integrated into the new design. The existing alley and utilities that bisected the site were re-routed to allow for a more secure campus plan.
The design of the new building features brick detailing that pays homage to the historic neighborhood context while incorporating modern elements such as wood timber framing and metallic panels. Natural materials and earth-toned colors create a comfortable learning environment, with abundant windows providing a sense of openness and access to daylight. The building edge defines a central courtyard for the playground area.
“These awards are a celebration of architecture in West Virginia,” said Matt Breakey, president of AIA West Virginia. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to gather with peers, clients and partners in the design and construction industry to recognize design excellence and celebrate the role of design in our built environment and its importance to the communities in which we all live and work. We are excited to celebrate in person at the Culture Center in October and appreciate the response from the public who viewed the winning designs in June.”
Learn how to startup, expand manufacturing business
HUNTINGTON — Advantage Valley will have a free FASTER WV entrepreneurship webinar for Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. titled “From Maker to Manufacturer.”
Partnering with the Robert C. Byrd Institute for Flexible Manufacturing, Advantage Valley seeks those who have an interest in getting started in manufacturing and how to move a product from idea to prototype to production. The webinar is designed to assist those who may have an idea for a small business making a product or for an existing manufacturing business that wants to expand.
The FASTER WV program provides free business coaching and mentoring; entrepreneurship courses to teach basic business skills; and access to a FASTER WV revolving loan fund for businesses that struggle to obtain bank financing. The program is designed to help people start or grow businesses in Cabell, Kanawha, Wayne, Putnam, Lincoln, Boone, Braxton and Clay counties.
“One of the challenges in small scale manufacturing is taking that first step,” Terrell Ellis, executive director of Advantage Valley, said. “RCBI and FASTER WV have tremendous resources that can make that first step less scary. There are folks ready and willing to help you build a prototype of your product and assess the costs of scaling up, as well as talk through your business concept, its strengths and weaknesses. These resources are designed to make it easier to successfully start and run your own business.”
FASTER WV partners include the WV Small Business Development Center, BridgeValley Community & Technical College, Unlimited Future Inc. and The Wyoming County Economic Development Authority. Major funding for the FASTER WV program is provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, with additional support from the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Unlimited Future, Truist and the USDA.
For more information about the FASTER WV program or to register for the webinar, please visit https://advantagevalley.com/faster-wv-initiative or call Advantage Valley at 304-352-1165.
Mineral owners gather to discuss Appalachia oil, gas opportunities
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Mineral and royalty owners, as well as industry professionals, will gather at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs for an educational meeting and discussion on oil and gas matters important to West Virginia, Nov. 7-9, 2021.
It will be the 10th annual meeting for the National Association of Royalty Owners (NARO) — Appalachian Chapter. NARO non-members are welcome to attend the event, the organization said.
This year’s conference will focus on the future of West Virginia’s natural gas and crude oil. Experts will also unravel royalty payment auditing and legal methodologies of landowner dispute resolutions as well as understanding division orders, horizontal drilling units design, new pipelines, legislative forced pooling initiatives and more.
“I am certain those attending will leave armed with added knowledge and a much deeper understanding of the current and future industry efforts to benefit property owners” Robert Hart, NARO Appalachia board member and past president, said in a news release.
The Appalachian region of NARO consists of West Virginia, Kentucky and North Carolina.
Registration information may be found at www.NARO-us.org and by calling 918-794-1660.
Job fair set for Tuesday
BARBOURSVILLE — A job fair is scheduled at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Huntington Mall.
The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at the hotel located at 3551 U.S. Route 60 East in Barboursville.
Danielle Pennington, the hotel’s catering and events manager, said there will be a wide range of vendors from Barboursville to Huntington. Applicants are encouraged to bring resumes in hand but not mandatory, she said.
“There will also be a raffle prize and one lucky winner will walk away with a $100 gift certificate to Christopher’s Eats and two tickets for the Barboursville FallFest,” Pennington said.
For more information about the job fair, call 304-733-3338.