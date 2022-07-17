Sip receives award from ‘Wine Spectator’
Sip Downtown Brasserie, 311 9th St. in Huntington, has received an Award of Excellence from “Wine Spectator” magazine in its 2022 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine.
Sip is one of five restaurants in West Virginia to be honored by the publication.
“These awards not only guide our readers to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service, but also serve to honor restaurants for their achievements and commitment to maintaining pristine cellars,” said Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher. “We are thrilled to reveal our 2022 Dining Guide, which points to places where wine drinkers are warmly welcomed.”
The Restaurant Awards are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 1,782; 1,290; and 97 winners this year in each respective category.
The Restaurant Awards issue was released July 12.
St. Mary’s reschedules event in Ironton
IRONTON — St. Mary’s ER Ironton and Family Medical Centers — Ironton have rescheduled the community event celebrating the 10th anniversary of the St. Mary’s Medical Center Campus Ironton. It will take place from 3-6 p.m. Friday, July 22, at the campus, 1408 Campbell Drive.
The free event will include free hotdogs and ice cream treats while supplies last. Entertainment will feature kids’ activities and live music from Cole Gannon beginning at 3:30 p.m.
As part of a brief ceremony, the memorial fountain on campus will be dedicated at 3 p.m. During the dedication, Keith Molihan, former Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization executive director, and Dave Milem, construction manager on the Ironton project, will be remembered.
The Ironton campus had its official ribbon cutting Sunday, July 8, 2012, and opened its doors to the public the following day. The campus offers emergency services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as well as primary care and care from physicians specializing in urology and neurosurgery. FMC, which is the health care extension of the Ironton-Lawrence County CAO, offers primary care, pediatrics, dentistry and behavioral health services at the Ironton Campus.
Advantage Valley offers supplier diversity webinar
CHARLESTON — Advantage Valley will present a webinar for entrepreneurs at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, titled “How Your Businesses Can Benefit from Diversity Certification.” The free one-hour webinar will provide an overview of the FASTER WV Entrepreneurship Program and of the WBE and MBE certification process to assist women, minority, and other disadvantaged business enterprises with expanding sales and finding new markets. A panel of experts will explain the reasons for and benefits of applying for diversity certification on Advantage Valley’s 19th webinar offered in its FASTER WV series.
The FASTER WV (which stands for Fostering Advantages for Start Ups & Entrepreneurial Resurgence in WV) initiative identifies, encourages and supports businesses through a series of webinars and other resources. FASTER WV participants work one on one with a business coach, take optional entrepreneurship/business classes and can access loan funds to start or grow a business in the region.
To learn more about FASTER WV or about the upcoming webinar, go to https://advantagevalley.com/entrepreneurship/ or call Marjorie Cooke at 304-541-9657.
Kentucky Realtors creates nonprofit foundation
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Realtors board of directors recently announced the creation of a nonprofit charitable organization that will financially assist individuals and entities throughout the state.
The Kentucky Realtors Relief Foundation (KRRF) is a 501(c)(3) that will be overseen by its own board of directors.
KYR President Mike Inman said in a news release the foundation was born out of a desire to help Kentuckians who were affected by the December 2021 tornadoes in western Kentucky.
“KYR has been administering an historic $1.5 million relief grant from the National Association of Realtors but those funds are restricted to housing related expenses only,” Inman said. “Funds collected by the KRRF are unrestricted and can be awarded to individuals, entities, or even communities to help meet other urgent needs when they arise.”
A nonprofit maintained by Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors (LBAR) had been collecting funds on behalf of the new foundation while it was being formalized. LBAR CEO Justin Landon and President Rusty Underwood were on hand at a recent event to present a $130,000 check to KRRF to officially fund the foundation.
Any individual or business wishing to make a tax-deductible contribution to the fund should mail a check payable to KRRF to Kentucky Realtors at 2708 Old Rosebud Road, Suite 200, Lexington, KY 40509.
Dutch Miller Subaru helps provide meals to children
CHARLESTON — Dutch Miller Subaru, as part of the national “Subaru Share the Love Event,” is making a difference in the lives of thousands of area residents through its support of the Food S.H.A.C.K. (Stopping Hunger Among Community Kids), which provides meals to area children and families in need.
Dutch Miller Subaru’s recent donation of $21,650 will provide support to members of the Kanawha Valley community who are food insecure.
“We are excited to help the Food S.H.A.C.K. continue its important work for West Virginians in need,” said Chris Miller, co-owner of the Dutch Miller Auto Group and parent company of Dutch Miller Subaru. “We believe in supporting our community and helping our neighbors, and we’re excited to be a part of the Food S.H.A.C.K.’s mission.”
More information can be found at helpwvkids.org or by calling 304-542-4698.
Nurse program ranks as Kentucky’s overall best
GRAYSON, Ky. — NursePractitionerOnline.com has ranked the Kentucky Christian University Yancey School of Nursing’s Online MSN/Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) Program as Kentucky’s best overall program.
The program’s rating comes on the heels of its ranking by the same rating organization in fall 2021 as being among the Top 10 online MSN/FNP programs in the U.S. The program is also recognized as one of Kentucky’s Best Value Family Nurse Practitioner Programs by GraduateNursing.edu.
“KCU understands the importance of online learning for working nurses with busy lives who are looking to advance their careers,” said Yancey School of Nursing Dean and Chief Nurse Administrator Dr. Carol Brickey. “Candidates are seeking flexibility, affordability, quality, and rigor. Our program delivers all these elements.”
The KCU Online MSN/FNP Program, which is accepting applications for the fall 2022 semester through Aug. 1, enables students to take and pay for one course at a time, with a total of 14 courses delivered over seven semesters.
NursePractitionerOnline.com created its rankings methodology by building a database of online nurse practitioner programs of all degree levels and specializations across the U.S. through various means, including making a number of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests.
For more information, visit www.kcunursing.com.