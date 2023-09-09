WV Makes Festival to offer $10K in prizes in Design Challenge
HUNTINGTON — To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the West Virginia Makes Festival in 2023, the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center is offering $10,000 in cash prizes to winners of this year’s Design Challenge.
Artisans, inventors, manufacturers, students, and makers of all kinds are encouraged to enter their creations by participating in the Oct. 6 festival on the Huntington campus of Marshall University, said West Virginia Makes Festival Coordinator Kara Mullins in a Sept. 5 MAMC release.
“We want to make this year’s festival the biggest and best yet,” Mullins said. “To encourage more participation from across West Virginia and beyond, we’re offering the largest prize cache ever. People of all ages are eligible to compete for their share of the money.”
Multiple prizes will be awarded in adult and youth categories, including a $5,000 cash award to the adult champion, $1,000 to the youth champion and $500 to the People’s Choice winner as voted on by festival-goers.
“This is a celebration of creativity and ingenuity in all forms. That’s why we encourage makers of all ages, from elementary school-age children to retired adults, to demonstrate their creations, whatever they are,” Mullins said.
West Virginia’s largest maker fair coincides with National Manufacturing Day this year. Mullins is encouraging manufacturers of all types to participate in the festival to represent the state’s history of manufacturing.
“There are a variety of ways to participate in the Makes Festival,” Mullins explained. “In addition to the Design Challenge, individuals can demonstrate their creations, register as exhibitors and offer information about how they support makers, provide making activities or games or attend as a school or other group. We want everyone who can come to join us and enjoy all the festival has to offer, from hands-on making activities, virtual reality and robotics to music and even a ‘splat-tacular’ pumpkin drop presented by the June Harless Center at Marshall University.”
Festival participation is free, but Design Challenger entrants, exhibitors and groups are asked to register at www.mfg.marshall.edu/wvmf2023.
Design challengers and other exhibitors may sell their creations during the event.
For more information, contact Kara Mullins at mullins227@rcbi.org or 304-781-1624.
Marshall Health to launch training
HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health is launching a virtual training series for individuals interested in learning more about small business ownership and entrepreneurship.
As part of Marshall Health’s Career Opportunities for Appalachian Legacy (COAL) initiative, training participants will learn firsthand from other small business owners how to start and operate a small business or social enterprise, which are businesses that sell or provide a service to support a cause.
The first one-hour session will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. Liz Modern of Liz Modern Design, a Huntington-based small business focused on painting and refinishing, will share her story and how she has navigated starting and growing her business using a grassroots approach.
Registration is free. To register, visit https://WVEntrepreneursVirtualSeriesSession1.eventbrite.com.
This session is the first of the four-part series. Additional session topics will focus on low-start costs businesses (Oct. 18), making your skill your side hustle (Nov. 15) and social enterprises (Dec. 13). The series is funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The COAL initiative leverages the expertise of Marshall Health’s employment specialists to help West Virginians re-enter the workforce and find steady employment and competitive wages and benefits. COAL serves individuals across all industries in their search for a career path in which they can find their passion and financial security.
For more information about the West Virginia Entrepreneurs Virtual Series or the COAL initiative, contact Ashley Shaw by e-mail at shawa@marshall.edu.
Car seat safety inspection date set
HUNTINGTON — Kicking Off National Child Passenger Safety Week, Moses AutoMall of Huntington is hosting a car seat safety inspection event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16.
Certified child passenger safety technicians from the Cabell County 911 Emergency Response Center will be at the dealership to inspect car seats and instruct on proper installation in vehicles. The event, a project of the Moses AutoMall Community Outreach Committee, is intended to serve as an educational opportunity for members of the community who would transport child passengers.
It is free of charge and open to the public. It will be located in the service drive of the dealership, which is located on the east side of the Cadillac/GMC building at 5200 U.S. 60 East in Huntington.