Last year, in the youth division, brothers Nate and Samuel Bowen, two homeschooled teenagers from Huntington, tied for first place. Samuel Bowen, of Forging Discarded Steel, won for forging repurposed steel into knives, while Nate Bowen, of Paleo Mechatronics and pictured here, won for his work with mechatronic puppets called “animatronics.”

 Submitted photo

WV Makes Festival to offer $10K in prizes in Design Challenge

HUNTINGTON — To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the West Virginia Makes Festival in 2023, the Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center is offering $10,000 in cash prizes to winners of this year’s Design Challenge.

