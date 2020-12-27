RCBI designated part of defense manufacturing consortium
HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University has been designated part of a new consortium working to strengthen defense manufacturing capabilities in West Virginia and southern Pennsylvania.
The U.S. Department of Defense awarded $5 million for the Artificial Intelligence in Metals and Manufacturing Consortium to strengthen defense manufacturing capabilities through an industrial production ecosystem that melds advanced metals and materials with artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing (3D printing) and robotics, according to a news release from RCBI.
RCBI will serve as a hub for delivery of technical services, quality assurance, prototyping, customized training, supply chain support and apprenticeships for defense sector contractors across the region.
Led by Pittsburgh-based Catalyst Connection, a private, nonprofit organization that provides consulting and training to small manufacturers in southwestern Pennsylvania, the consortium includes 30 manufacturing organizations in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The groups will build on existing manufacturing collaborations to upskill the regional workforce, spur innovation and familiarize manufacturers with new technologies.
To learn more about RCBI’s involvement in the regional defense manufacturing consortium, contact Derek Scarbro, RCBI director of business development, at 304-781-1684 or dscarbro@rcbi.org.
Columbia Gas offers safety reminder for customers
With the arrival of winter and colder temperatures, now is the time of year when residents are most reliant on natural gas to keep homes comfortable.
Natural gas is safe and reliable, but for a variety of reasons, leaks can sometimes occur. Natural gas is also colorless and odorless in its purest form, but Columbia Gas adds an odorant — mercaptan — to give it a distinctive sulfur-like rotten-egg smell.
If you ever smell this odor, stop what you are doing. Don’t open the windows. Don’t use anything that could cause a spark, like a phone, light switch, appliance, or flashlight. Don’t start your car or use your garage door. Leave the area immediately and from a safe place call 911 and Columbia Gas of Ohio at 800-344-4077. Crews will respond to investigate and make the situation safe.
Even if you aren’t certain there is a leak, err on the side of caution and call. Potential leaks should never be ignored, and there is never a charge for crews to respond.
Other potential signs of a natural gas leak include blowing dirt, bubbling water, dead vegetation or a hissing/roaring sound.
To prevent natural gas leaks in and around the home, ensure natural gas appliances are up-to-date and inspected regularly; never use a gas stove or range top as a space heater; and always call 811 before digging.