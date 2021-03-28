MU’s Lewis College of Business included in Princeton Review list
HUNTINGTON — For the third year in a row, Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business, home of the Brad D. Smith Schools of Business, has been named among the nation’s most outstanding business schools according to The Princeton Review. The education services company, headquartered in New York City, profiled Marshall as one of 244 outstanding on-campus MBA programs for its Best Business Schools for 2021 list.
The Princeton Review posted the list at https://www.princetonreview.com/business-school-rankings?rankings=best-business-schools.
The recognition “is the result of a shared vision and the commitment to the academic excellence of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni,” said Avi Mukherjee, dean of Marshall’s Lewis College of Business. “This acknowledgment is a validation of the great work happening at Marshall University to develop strong global business leaders and entrepreneurs. The ranking reinforces the fact that our MBA program and its faculty are delivering the highest quality professional education to our students. Our graduate programs sharpen the knowledge, skills, and dispositions that are necessary for our students to succeed in the competitive global economy.”
Marshall ranks in the top 1.5% of global business schools that are accredited by AACSB International in both business and accounting.
“What makes our Best Business Schools list unique is that we factor in data from our surveys of students attending the schools about their campus and classroom experiences,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief. “For our 2021 list, we tallied surveys of more than 17,800 students at 244 business schools.”
The Princeton Review’s 80-question student survey asked students about their school’s academics, student body and campus life as well as about themselves and their career plans. The student surveys were conducted during the 2019-20, 2018-19 and 2017-18 academic years.
For more information about Marshall’s College of Business, visit www.marshall.edu/cob.
Craft beverage summit to focus on growers, bottlers
HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall University, Brilliant Stream and the West Virginia Food & Farm Coalition announce the latest in a series of statewide events to support and expand the burgeoning craft beverage industry in West Virginia.
The number of craft beverage producers in West Virginia has tripled since 2014, with at least three breweries and four distilleries scheduled to open this year, according to BrilliantStream.com, which tracks the industry in the Mountain State.
“Craft: A Farm to Bottle Summit” will convene from 6-8 p.m. April 20. The virtual gathering will focus on the symbiotic relationship between growers and craft beverage makers, with a special emphasis on helping famers better understand the specific needs of the craft beverage industry, said Bill Woodrum, director of entrepreneurship and agricultural innovations at RCBI.
“This latest Craft event will provide answers to many of the questions that existing suppliers and farmers who are considering growing for the craft beverage market have about the industry,” Woodrum said. “For example: ‘What crops are bottlers looking for? How does a grower become part of the supply chain? What should you consider when creating contracts? Is it OK to provide crops that are not visually appealing, those that are considered seconds or even thirds?’”
The event will conclude with a “Pour It Forward” happy hour from 7-8 p.m. Participants are encouraged to grab a glass of their favorite West Virginia craft beverage for an informal networking session with other like-minded people, Woodrum said.
To register for the free event, visit www.rcbi.org/craft4. Craft is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. For more information about the caft beverage summit or any of RCBI’s agricultural initiatives, contact Woodrum at bwoodrum@rcbi.org or 304-781-1670.
Service Pump and Supply launches new foundation to help communities access clean water
HUNTINGTON — In coordination with World Water Day, observed on March 22, Service Pump and Supply launched the nonprofit WaterWork Foundation. The foundation’s mission will center on helping communities to access clean water, remove wastewater, and manage stormwater.
“Over the years, we’ve helped thousands of customers across Appalachia. We proudly work together to solve water problems and ensure they have the water they need to work, live, and play in their communities. However, we realize that fixing water infrastructure issues when they break isn’t enough. We need to address the root causes of water problems to build a more sustainable future,” Patrick Farrell, SPS owner and president said in a press release announcing the launch of the nonprofit.
“Time and again, we see communities decimated by flooding, or struggling to deliver clean water to citizens. These are solvable problems, and we’re committed to fixing them.”
The WaterWork Foundation will focus on supporting the people who maintain water infrastructure through advocacy, awareness, education, service projects, and consulting services, Farrell said.
For more information, contact SPS at 1-800-480-7867 or visit servicepump.com/waterwork.
St. Mary’s now offers minimally invasive procedure for patients requiring hemodialysis
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons now offer the WavelinQ™ 4F EndoAVF System, a minimally invasive option for patients with end stage renal disease (ESRD) requiring hemodialysis.
Patients with ESRD require hemodialysis to filter their body’s blood. The most effective way to provide the treatment is through the creation of an arteriovenous fistula (AVF), a connection between an artery and a vein. The WavelinQ system creates the connection by inserting two thin devices into the artery and the vein through small needle punctures in the forearm. Magnets align the devices to make the connection between the vein and the artery and then the devices are removed.
“People living with ESRD often have limited treatment options available to them,” said Richard Heuer, MD, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon at St. Mary’s Medical Center. “WavelinQ gives us an additional tool that enables the flexibility needed to support AVF creation for our patients and improve their quality of life.”
The benefits of WavelinQ include faster healing of the patient’s arm with no stitches and little to no scarring; lower risk of infection and complications; less blood loss; lesser need for wound care following the procedure; and two additional AVF location options.
Heuer and interventional radiologists Lee Haikal, MD; Michael Korona, MD; and James Reynolds, MD, from Radiology Inc., have been specially trained to perform the WavelinQ procedure at St. Mary’s. For more information, call 304-399-7530.
St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute offers first-of-its-kind treatment for heart disease
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, a Mountain Health Network Center of Excellence, announced a new treatment option for patients with advanced coronary artery disease, or severe build-up of calcified plaque within the walls of the coronary arteries.
Shockwave Medical’s intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) is a novel application of lithotripsy, an approach that uses sonic pressure waves to safely break up kidney stones. Through this new technology, lithotripsy is now available to treat problematic calcium in the coronary arteries that can reduce blood flow in the heart.
“This innovative technology is a safe and effective way to treat calcified lesions in a simple fashion,” said Daniel Snavely, MD, interventional cardiologist with HIMG Cardiology, an outpatient department of St. Mary’s Medical Center. “It can make a significant difference in the quality of patients’ lives and we’re excited about it.”
As people with heart disease, specifically coronary artery disease, grow older and their disease progresses, plaque in the arteries evolves into calcium deposits, which can narrow arteries. Physicians often use stents to open an artery, but calcium makes the artery rigid and more difficult to reopen with conventional treatments. Those treatments include balloons, which attempt to crack the calcium when inflated to high pressure, and atherectomies, which drills through the calcium to open the artery. The new IVL technology allows physicians to fracture the problematic calcium using sonic pressure waves. This allows the artery to be safely expanded and blood flow restored with the placement of a stent without unnecessary complications.