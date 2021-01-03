Foundation for the Tri-State Community announces grants
ASHLAND — The Foundation for the Tri-State Community announced its 21st Century Endowment Fund grants totaling $76,785 to 17 organizations in the Tri-State.
Grants include funds to help organizations adapt to COVID-19 challenges and other funds to help nonprofits pilot and expand program offerings, the foundation said in a press release.
“Through the generosity of our donors, the 21st Century Endowment continues to grow and awards more grant dollars each year,” Mary Witten Wiseman, the foundation’s CEO, said in the release.
Awards were made to the following organizations and projects: Alchemy Theatre, Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club, Ashland Downtown Flowers, Ashland Independent Schools, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State, Boyd County Fiscal Court for the benefit of Armco Park, Boys and Girls Club of Huntington, City of Huntington Foundation, Friends of the Children, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, Huntington Museum of Art, Huntington YMCA, Marshall University Foundation, Paramount Arts Center, River Valley Child Development Services, the Salvation Army of Huntington, the Wild Ramp.
“Until I began serving on the Grant Committee and reviewing the incredible proposals we received, I had no idea the Foundation helped so many organizations in our community,” said Pam Potter, the foundation’s 2020 grant committee chairperson. “The new and innovative ideas they create to address such a wide range of needs is truly remarkable. I am sure many people in the area see the great work done by these organizations without realizing that their contributions to the Foundation helped make it possible.”
The Foundation awards 21st Century Endowment Fund grants each quarter. Nonprofit organizations serving Boyd and Greenup countiesin Kentucky, Lawrence Couty in Ohio, and Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia may apply.
The Foundation for the Tri-State Community, Inc. is a 501©(3) community foundation with offices in Ashland and Huntington. The foundation’s mission is to engage donors to build community wealth for a stronger region.
Jenkins Fenstermaker named first-tier law firm
HUNTINGTON — Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC earned first-tier rankings in twelve areas in the 2021 edition of the U.S. News-Best Lawyers’ “Best Law Firms” publication.
Rankings are organized in three tiers, in both national and regional categories. Tier 1 is the highest ranking.
According to the 2020 “Best Law Firms” press release announcing the list’s publication, being awarded a tiered ranking shows “a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.”
In order to be eligible for any ranking, a firm must have at least one lawyer who has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America. Eleven Jenkins Fenstermaker attorneys were honored in the 2021 edition.
The law firm received Tier 1 rankings in business organization, commercial litigation, commercial transactions/UCC Law, corporate law, employment law, insurance law, construction litigation, labor and employment litigation, ERISA litigation, mass tort litigation and defendants class actions, mergers and acquisitions laws and real estate law.
“I am incredibly proud of our entire team here at Jenkins Fenstermaker,” said Steve Wellman, CEO of Jenkins Fenstermaker. “To be recognized by U.S. News-Best Lawyers’ as a Tier One firm is a great honor and we are very appreciative of our peers granting this to us.”
Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC, with offices in Huntington and Clarksburg, provides representation in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio, backed by more than 90 years of legal experience.