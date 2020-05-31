Cabell Huntington Hospital opens family medical center
ASHLAND — On June 1, Cabell Huntington Hospital, in association with Marshall Health, will open a new family medical center located at 6572 Midland Trail in Ashland, Kentucky, in the former Lewis Family Care building near Cannonsburg. The center will provide same-day, walk-in and scheduled appointments 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, for patients of all ages.
Tamara Wellman, DNP, a nurse practitioner with Marshall Family Medicine, will provide care services at the center. She received her doctorate and master’s degrees in nursing with a family nurse practitioner specialty from the University of Kentucky and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Ohio University. She is a certified family nurse practitioner and diabetes educator.
“CHH Cannonsburg Primary Care will offer both acute and chronic disease management, as well as preventive care,” said Tabitha Fox, director of physician services at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “The center will see patients of all ages, including children.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 606-928-1881.
Snowshoe Mountain announces plans for summer operations
SNOWSHOE, W.Va. — Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County plans to operate Thursday-Sunday weekly, starting July 2, with the Raven Golf Club opening two weeks earlier on June 18.
“Summer is such a special time in West Virginia, and especially here at Snowshoe,” said Patti Duncan, president & COO. “There’s no better place for an outdoor adventure with family. We’re excited to get the chairlifts spinning again and to welcome everyone back to the mountain, but at the same time we understand that it in order to keep everyone safe, it needs to be done the right way. That’s our top priority right now.”
The Raven Golf Club as well as the Raven Grille will be open weekly from Thursday through Sunday starting June 18. More information can be found at https://www.snowshoemtn.com/things-to-do/activities/raven-golf-club.
The Snowshoe Bike Park will be open Thursday through Sunday starting July 2, with both the Basin and Western Territory areas available for riding. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the Western Territory closing at 5 p.m.
Bike Park season passes will remain at the discounted pre-season rate of $199 for the duration of the season. More information is at https://www.snowshoemtn.com/things-to-do/activities/snowshoe-bike-park.
Scenic lift rides to Shavers Lake will be available Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting July 2. The lake will be open for swimming, canoeing, kayaking, and paddle-boarding. In order to limit contact, the inflatable obstacle course will not be open.
Snowshoe’s mountaintop village will be open Thursday through Sunday for dining, retail and outdoor adventure operations starting July 2. Lodging will be available daily (all week) starting Wednesday, June 17. Split Rock Pools and the Village Zipline will remain closed until further notice.
Snowshoe officials are continuing to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and are adhering to health and safety guidelines established by health professionals. For more information, call 877-441-4386 or visit online at www.snowshoemtn.com.
Sheetz serves 600,000 meals to children
ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz, a family owned and operated restaurant and convenience chain serving the Mid-Atlantic region, on Thursday announced the conclusion of its Kidz Meal Bagz program, set to end on June 5.
Launched on April 2, Sheetz served nearly 600,000 free meals to children and families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Continuing its mission to fight hunger, Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven charity helping children in need, also donated $620,000 to Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization, to directly support child hunger programs.
“I’m so proud of our employees who truly stepped up to make the Meal Bagz program happen,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz Inc., in a news release.
“Their dedication to help the communities we serve made a real impact, providing over 600,000 meals to those in need.”
Sheetz will continue to raise funds for Feeding America through the MySheetz App. Through June 30, for every 200 points a customer donates, $1 will be donated to Feeding America. Sheetz will match donations up to $100,000.
Sheetz will also continue its mission to fight hunger through its ongoing Made-to-Share program that provides weekly food donations to local food banks in the communities Sheetz serves.
These donations include ready-to-eat food items such as sandwiches, wraps and salads as well as healthy snacking options such as fruit, vegetables and yogurt.
Marshall public relations program earns 8 awards
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s public relations academic program earned eight awards — including top honors for campaigns — at the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA)-River Cities chapter’s Tribus Awards ceremony held May 19 via Zoom.
The student groups from two sections of JMC 439/539 — Public Relations Campaign Management — at Marshall during the spring 2018 semester earned the professional honors thanks to their strategic communications work for three local nonprofit organizations — the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington, River Valley Child Development Services and the Public Relations Student Society of America chapter at Marshall University.
Terry L. Hapney Jr., professor of public relations at Marshall and instructor for the two classes, said the awards are indicative of the “high-quality work” his students completed that semester.
The Houston, Texas, chapter of PRSA did the judging for this year’s second-annual PRSA-River Cities Tribus Awards program. The students, now Marshall alumni, and the awards they earned are:
n Campaign for PRSSA-MU, conducted by Gretchen Kalar, Abbi Pritchard, Zach Stevens, Chelsey Stanley and Kyle Camacho: Best of Campaigns Award, the top award among all campaigns in the entire awards program; and First-Place Tribus Award for “Events and Observances Campaign—More Than Seven Days.”
n Campaign for River Valley Child Development Services, conducted by Rebecca Turnbull, Noah Gillispie, Sadie Helmick, Franklin Norton and Krislyn Holden: First-Place Tribus Award for “Integrated Communications Campaign”; First-Place Tribus Award for “Tactics: Full-Length Video/Commercial”; Honorable Mention for “Tactics: Poster”; Honorable Mention for “Tactics: Radio News Release”; and Honorable Mention for “Tactics: Social Media.”
n Campaign for the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington, conducted by Ginny Blake, James Hoyle, Lillie Bodie, Rachel Riddle and Patrick O’Leary: Honorable Mention for “Community Relations Campaign.”
Hapney said in the manner in which PRSA awards programs are organized, campaigns and tactics must reach a certain threshold, points-wise, to earn either an honorable mention or first-place award.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the occupational outlook for public relations shows an 8% growth rate, which is faster than average.
This means the industry will see jobs added through at least 2028 — currently, the end of the government agency’s projection.
The average pay for public relations and fundraising managers is $116,180 per year and $61,150 per year for public relations specialists.
For more information about Marshall’s public relations academic program, including bachelor’s and master’s degrees, contact Hapney by phone at 304-696-2735 or by email at hapney@marshall.edu.